Dig Pink high school volleyball cancer fundraiser
Grimsley High School varsity volleyball players (from left) Ella Sharpe, Raegan Cauley and Molly Laughlin gear up for the volleyball team’s annual Dig Pink breast cancer fundraiser set for Thursday, Oct. 7.

 JULIE WELSFORD, PROVIDED

Grimsley High School's varsity volleyball players are preparing for the volleyball team’s annual Dig Pink breast cancer fundraiser on Oct. 7.

The team is raising money at Thursday night’s game through T-shirt sales, cookie sales and raffle prizes, with flowers and a pink volleyball wall honoring breast cancer victims and survivors.

Dig Pink is a national fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer research and awareness.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. The team has a home conference match vs. Southwest Guilford High.

