Digital literacy learning, public meetings, Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Digital literacy learning
The Randolph County Public Libraries are offering both in-person and online opportunities for digital literacy learning.
An in-person class, “Learn How to Use Windows 10,” will take place at 3 p.m. March 3 at the Asheboro Public Library. Call 336-318-6803 or visit the library to sign up for the free class; walk-ins also are welcome.
Also available is Northstar Digital Literacy, a new online learning resource at www.randolphlibray.org/northstar.
Northstar lets you assess your computer skills, then provides learning modules to build your skills based on the results of your assessments.
Access the assessments on your own, or visit the library for a proctored test, which can earn you certificates or badges to present to employers or potential employers.
Assessments and courses include essential computer skills, such as computer basics, internet, email, Windows and Mac OS; software such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Google Docs; and using technology in daily life, including social media, information literacy and career search skills.
Start taking assessments now and visit or call the library at 336-318-6803 to create a learner account to save and view your work.
Virtual public meetings
The city of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 4 and at 6:30 p.m. March 8 and 10 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for Fiscal year 2022, which covers the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning the needs in the community.
The city anticipates, based on last fiscal year’s allocation, that it may receive an estimated Community Development Block Grant entitlement award in the amount of $940,000 and an estimated HOME entitlement grant in the amount of $545,000 for FY 2022. In preparing its CDBG application, the city intends to afford citizens, local agencies and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend these public meetings, and they will be given the opportunity to present comments.
To participate, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.
Public comments can also be submitted by calling 336-883-3349 and leaving a message; emailing publiccomment@highpointnc.gov; sending written comments to Thanena Wilson, City of High Point, 211 S. Hamilton St., Room 312, High Point, NC 27260; or fax 336-883-3355.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday
Join illusionist and storyteller Caleb Sigmon for “The Cat in the Hat’s Virtual Birthday Bash” at 4 p.m. March 2 at facebook.com/randolphlibrary.
The performance, which takes place on Dr. Seuss’ birthday and in celebration of Read Across America Day, also will be livestreamed in the Asheboro Public Library Children’s Room. The video will be available on the library’s Facebook page for one week after the premiere.
Jam-packed with stories, cake baking and other shenanigans, the Cat’s interactive, madcap adventure is crafted especially for virtual streaming.
The library is at 201 Worth St. in Asheboro.