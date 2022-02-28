Digital literacy learning, public meetings, Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Virtual public meetings

The city of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 4 and at 6:30 p.m. March 8 and 10 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for Fiscal year 2022, which covers the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning the needs in the community.

The city anticipates, based on last fiscal year’s allocation, that it may receive an estimated Community Development Block Grant entitlement award in the amount of $940,000 and an estimated HOME entitlement grant in the amount of $545,000 for FY 2022. In preparing its CDBG application, the city intends to afford citizens, local agencies and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend these public meetings, and they will be given the opportunity to present comments.

To participate, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.