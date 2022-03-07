 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Discover Greensboro’s Monuments to Women
Discover Greensboro's Monuments to Women

Women in Greensboro's Landscape of Memory

On International Women's Day learn about a new state highway marker for free-woman of color, Lavina Curry, who supported Freedom Seekers on the Underground Railroad in the New Garden area; a marker and monument recognizing suffragist Gertrude Weil and the establishment of the North Carolina League of Women Voters at the historic Guilford County Courthouse; and the state’s first Women’s Holocaust Memorial, planned for LeBauer Park.

Celebrate International Women’s Day and learn about Greensboro’s Monuments to Women online with the Greensboro History Museum at noon Tuesday, March 8 on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPz8vmQvSzGoQ4_2iF4xtA. Residents are invited to join a conversation about three projects focused on women to be dedicated in the next few months.

Greensboro has statues, markers and memorials dedicated to many men from the past – Nathaniel Greene, William Sidney Porter, Dr. George Simkins, the Greensboro Four – but far fewer to remind us of women from the past. On International Women's Day learn about a new state highway marker for free-woman of color, Lavina Curry, who supported Freedom Seekers on the Underground Railroad in the New Garden area; a marker and monument recognizing suffragist Gertrude Weil and the establishment of the North Carolina League of Women Voters at the historic Guilford County Courthouse; and the state’s first Women’s Holocaust Memorial, planned for LeBauer Park.

This event is free to view on Zoom as well as the Greensboro History Museum’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKLGgZsd-WI.

Other programs for Women’s History Month include Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women on March 19. Visitors can drop by the museum between 1 and 4 p.m. to learn about women’s successes and struggles from costumed interpreters in the museum galleries. Also, the History Notes podcast series is featuring Triad journalists for Women in Media all month long.

Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.

