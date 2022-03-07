Discover Greensboro’s Monuments to Women

Celebrate International Women’s Day and learn about Greensboro’s Monuments to Women online with the Greensboro History Museum at noon Tuesday, March 8 on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPz8vmQvSzGoQ4_2iF4xtA. Residents are invited to join a conversation about three projects focused on women to be dedicated in the next few months.

Greensboro has statues, markers and memorials dedicated to many men from the past – Nathaniel Greene, William Sidney Porter, Dr. George Simkins, the Greensboro Four – but far fewer to remind us of women from the past. On International Women's Day learn about a new state highway marker for free-woman of color, Lavina Curry, who supported Freedom Seekers on the Underground Railroad in the New Garden area; a marker and monument recognizing suffragist Gertrude Weil and the establishment of the North Carolina League of Women Voters at the historic Guilford County Courthouse; and the state’s first Women’s Holocaust Memorial, planned for LeBauer Park.

This event is free to view on Zoom as well as the Greensboro History Museum’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKLGgZsd-WI.