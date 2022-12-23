 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolley Madison Woman's Club delights Juvenile Detention Center inmates

Dolley Madison Woman's Club visits Juvenile Detention Center inmates

The Dolley Madison Woman’s Club brought some Christmas cheer to the children living at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

 IVAN SAUL CUTLER, PROVIDED

The Christmas tradition continues of brightening the lives of children within the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center. Thanks to the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club, the children received colorful bags filled with books, personal hygiene items, scarves, socks, mittens and more.

“With a heavy heart for more than a decade at Christmastime, the Dolleys bring the spirit of the season to these incarcerated children, many of whom have never received Christmas gifts or the love we share with them,” said Wendee M. Cutler, president of the 45-year old organization which is a chapter of the international General Federation of Womens Clubs.

In a festive meeting earlier this week, more than two dozen Dolleys, as they call themselves, joyously filled bags in a happy assembly line, with 10 colorful bags for the girls and 30 for the boys.

The bags are personally delivered to officers at the Juvenile Detention Center for distribution to the children. In past years, the Dolleys met with some of the children. “With tears in our eyes, we have hugged these kids who have made some bad decisions, saying that they are loved and have a chance to change their lives.”

