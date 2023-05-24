Guilford Education Alliance is asking parents to remember the Teacher Supply Warehouse as their students finish the school year.

Parents with students who bring home gently-used school supplies at the end of the year or are doing some spring cleaning, are encouraged to donate items to the warehouse.

Monetary donations are always welcome as well.

On average, educators spend $650-$1,000 of their own money on supplies each year. The warehouse is a community collaboration designed to off-set those costs by providing high-demand, everyday classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools educators.

For information, call 336-841-4332 or visit tinyurl.com/4m4cjwzh.