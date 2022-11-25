Downtown in December to feature 10 holiday experiences

Downtown Greensboro has announced 10 holiday experiences as part of the 2022 lineup for Downtown in December presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union:
- Festival Of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and Santa along Elm Street. tinyurl.com/yc8f8a5r.
- Greensboro Holiday Parade: noon-2 p.m. Dec. 3, starts on North Greene Street. To participate, visit tinyurl.com/hyjyzbuh.
- Jingle Jog: noon Dec. 10, 120 W. Lewis St. Register. tinyurl.com/36semtm6
- Santacon Bar Crawl: 3-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Wear favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater and bar crawl to many participating downtown businesses during Otis & Wawa’s annual SantaCon fundraiser in downtown Greensboro. Benefits Kidsmas Miracle 2022 which takes children shopping for gifts and necessities for themselves and their families while also getting their picture taken with Santa. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/4b7ksmz6.
- Piedmont Winterfest: Through Jan. 29, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
- Tinsel Town: Dec. 2-31, Greensboro Cultural Center. View 50 uniquely decorated trees. Community members may vote for their favorite tree and the top five vote-getters will receive $500 donations. tinyurl.com/5x9j2vn9.
- Merry Madness Passport: Nov. 28-Dec. 23. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500. Entries are received via the Downtown Greensboro app or at downtownindecember.org.
- Holiday Window Decorating: Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Vote for favorite window display beginning on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Votes will be cast throughout the holiday season with the winning business earning $250 from DGI to be used towards future advertising.
- Peppermint Alley: Dec. 2-31, in the alley next to Boxcar Arcade in the Southend. Enjoy festive family-friendly holiday decorations.
- Santa at the Biltmore Hotel: Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18, 23.
DGI is asking for volunteer support. To volunteer, email kim@downtowngreensboro.org. Visit downtownindecember.org for more information about all of these events.
