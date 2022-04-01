 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point Parks and Recreation

Egg hunts, spring break camps among the lineup of April activities in High Point

Easter Eggstravaganza 2021 Sprouts Kids.jpg

High Point Parks and Recreation will bring back its Easter Eggstravaganza on April 14 at the High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road in High Point. Hunts are organized by age groups and begin at 5 p.m. Each child should bring a basket or bag to collect eggs.

 High Point Parks and Recreation, Provided

HIGH POINT — It’s spring and time for fun for all ages with the many offerings from High Point Parks and Recreation.

Easter egg hunts

High Point Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunts are organized for different age groups and begin at 5 p.m. April 14, rain or shine, at High Point Athletic Complex (2920 School Park Road, High Point). Remember to bring a basket or bag for each child participating. For details, call 336-883-8599; vendors interested in this event can also call this number.

Spring break camps

Up-N-Atom STEAM Spring Break Camp for ages 7–12 will explore science, technology, engineering, art and math through experiments, projects, games and field trips (including one to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh). Camp meets at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18-22. Cost is $80 for the week; call 336-883-3508 to register.

Spring Break Sports Camp offers children ages 6-12 the chance to play traditional sports, as well as alternative sports such as disc golf, archery, cornhole, bowling and more. This camp runs April 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Camp will meet at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point). Cost is $100 per child for the week; call 336-883-3407 to register or for more details.

Spring Break Adventure Camp for children in kindergarten through sixth grade meets at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) and offers daily field trips and physical activities such as laser tag, ropes course and trampoline fun. Cost for this week is $120 per child; call 336-883-3509 to register and for more details.

Adaptive sports

ASPIRE, which stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation, offers programs such as wheelchair tennis. Through a partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA), participants will learn the fundamentals of wheelchair tennis as they improve health, reduce stress, build confidence and enjoy opportunities for socialization. To register, call 336-777-6540 or email susan@gretanc.com. This free program will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays twice a month in April, May, June and July at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point).

Abilities tennis for all ages teaches individuals with intellectual disabilities the fundamentals of tennis while increasing socialization, inclusion and exercise. This program will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 2, 9, 23 and 30 at the Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 North Centennial St., High Point). For more information or to register in advance for this free program, contact Leanne Lyons at 336-883-3481 or leanne.lyons@highpointnc.gov.

ASPIRE will also offer soccer for ages 8–30 and adaptive kickball for ages 8 and older in the near future. Please contact ASPIRE staff at 336-883-3477 for details about volunteering or participating.

Paige Moné, marketing coordinator for the city of High Point Parks & Recreation Department, can be contacted at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.

For more programs

High Point Parks and Recreation has more programs available for children and adults. For more details, visit highpointnc.gov.

