Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter (High Point) will hold its 53rd Debutante Cotillion on Saturday, April 1, at the High Point Country Club. The theme is “Precious Pearls: Cultured and Celebrated.” The chapter will present five young ladies.

The speaker is Elma Hairston, who currently serves as the president for the High Point Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She is the founder and managing director of Dynamic Images International, and she is a corporate etiquette consultant, motivational speaker and author. The grand marshal is Marcus Gause, principal of T. Wingate Andrews High School.

The mistress of ceremony is Denise Patterson who serves as a principal supervisor for the Guilford County School System. She oversees nine schools, which include eight middle colleges and one academy.

The debutantes have participated in a plethora of virtual and in-person educational, cultural and financial events such as a memorable mother-daughter tea and etiquette workshop, vision board party, credit and finance workshop, painting party, movie night and an exciting college reveal celebration. The cotillion raises scholarship money for the debutantes. The following recent graduates will be presented:

Alexia Horton, T. Wingate Andrews High School, daughter of Lataisha Horton and Raymond Calloway II

Jessica Horton, Penn Griffin School of the Arts, daughter of Elaine and Mark Horton

Natalya Jones, Walter Hines Page High School, daughter of Na’Tell Miller

Diamond Little, High Point Christian Academy, daughter of Antonius Little and Michelle Munlyn

Kyndall Stewart, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, daughter of Benjamin Stewart and Keesa Stewart

The cotillion co-chairwomen are Leslie Cue, Paulette Rhynehardt and Shirrell Williams. Steering committee members include: Kendra Odom Adams, Keisha Green Brown, Leslie Cue, Kaylin Cuthrell, Linda Hanes, Sandra Hayes, Dorothy Johns, Sherrilyn Little, LaKota Maize, Alana McCarter, Sultanna McCormick-Stewart, Ida Pittman, Kaylin Pittman, Kellie Powell, Lisa Powell-McCullough, Tanesha Roberts-Lowe, Paulette Rhynehardt, Zariyah Rhynehardt, Kenya Smith, Judy Watkins Southerland, Fernanda Tate-Owens, Lillie Tucker, Carol Waddell, Kwanisha Waller, Tabbetha Allen Watts, Tammy Webb and She’neka Williams.

Tanesha Roberts-Lowe is the president and Leslie Cue is the vice president of the chapter. Eta Omicron Omega Chapter was chartered in 1961and held its first cotillion in 1963.