Events for seniors in the Triad

Painting Classes with Innovative Arts: 3-5 p.m. April 4, May 2, June 6, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. Paint a different scene each month. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Lovely Landscapes: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays, April 4-25, Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro. Create beautiful landscape paintings using watercolor and watercolor pencil with Jennifer Donley, a Creative Aging Network-NC teaching artist. $35, supplies included. Register. https://form.jotform.com/220406272675151. 336-303-9936.

Don’t Worry, Bee Happy! Drive-Thru for Caregivers: 2-3:30 p.m. April 4, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Lower-level entrance. Spring giveaways and more. Register by April 1. Shelby Kline, 336-707-6285.

Egg Painting and Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. April 12, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Egg Gourd Easter Eggs: 10 a.m.-noon April 13, Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. $25. Register at https://form.jotform.com/220724372786158. 336-303-9963 or www.can-nc.org.

Intro to Streaming Services: 10 a.m. April 25, 1 p.m. May 23, 10 a.m. June 13. Learn how to remotely control your home with this class (only one class is needed). Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Ongoing

Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.

Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. Seeking teaching artists of Jewish faith to participate in creative aging training this spring as part of “Creativity, Faith and Tradition in the Face of Crisis.” Email lia@can-nc.org. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.

Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.

Memory Café: 1:30-3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Jamestown United Methodist Church, Main Campus, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown. Place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks, etc. Reservations requested but not required. 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.

Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.

Reimagining Dementia — A Creative Coalition for Justice: International group of people living with dementia, carers/care partners, family and community members, dementia activists and allies, health professionals, advocates, artists, academics, policymakers and others. www.reimaginingdementia.com.

SAGE Central North Carolina: Serves LGBTQ+ seniors from the Triangle to the Triad. Three core focus areas: Social interaction/activities, education and advocacy. steves@sagecentralnc.org or www.sagecentralnc.org.

Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, seasonal and holiday-themed activities, and more. Volunteers, bingo prizes and water bottles are always needed. Yoga blocks needed. Pre-registration required for all in-person events. Meals on Wheels and Senior Wheels programs are in need of volunteers. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 and Ext. 245.