Events for seniors in the Triad

Adventures in Learning: Began mid-January. Nine Zoom courses on Tuesdays and Fridays plus nine or more in-person classes on Thursdays. With Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.
Grief — What to Expect and What Can Help: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 24 and noon-1 p.m. Jan. 25, Zoom. With AuthoraCare. Will help newly grieving persons gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase confidence and knowledge. Register. 336-621-5565 or griefsupport@authoracare.org.
Living Healthy With Chronic Conditions Information Session: 11 a.m. Jan. 24, Evergreen Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Classes are 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 31-March 7. Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Register. 336-373-4816.
Self Portrait Workshop with Oil Painting: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 14, Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Sachi Dely will instruct on how to use oil paints to create a self-portrait using one’s reflection in a mirror. $40. All supplies included. Register at https://form.jotform.com/220054858712152. 336-303-9963.
Acrylic Pour Painting and String Pulling Techniques: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25, Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. No past experience is required. Register at https://form.jotform.com/220103861962148. 336-303-9963.
Ongoing
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Memory Café: 1:30-3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Jamestown United Methodist Church, Main Campus, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown. Place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks, etc. Reservations requested but not required. 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, Valentine’s Day and Black History Month activities, and more. Volunteers and water bottles are always needed. Pre-registration required for all in-person events. Meals on Wheels and Senior Wheels programs are in need of volunteers. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 and Ext. 245.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.
