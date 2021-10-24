Events for seniors in the Triad

Greensboro High School Class of 1952: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Mimi's Cafe in the Friendly Shopping Center, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Alumni will enjoy annual lunch. Bob Laughon, 614-861-0490 or laughonb@gmail.com.
AuthoraCare Collective's Power of Knowing webinar, The Patient and Caregiver Experience: noon-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Zoom. Free. Register at tinyurl.com/4nuuwueb. Webinar ID: 830 1795 5992. Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.
Medicare 101: 1-2:15 p.m. Oct. 28, Zoom. Open to men and women. Presented by Bob Boyd Senior Resources of Guilford. With Women's Resource Center of Greensboro. 336-275-6090 or tinyurl.com/2xkmey2y.
Pumpkin Palooza: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, Greensboro. Outdoor event. Halloween costume contest with prizes, pumpkin carving, spooky treats. Pre-registration required. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Ongoing
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology and more. Volunteers and water bottles are always needed. The center is seeking players for a weekly game. Pre-registration required for all in-person events. 336-373-4816, Ext 280.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.
