Events for seniors in the Triad

AuthoraCare Collective Educational Seminar: 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford. Join April Herring, community education and outreach coordinator, with special guests.
Environmental Factors and Behavior, Dementia: 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford. Register. 336-553-4609.
Active Living Every Day: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 21, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Ongoing
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, and more. Volunteers and water bottles are always needed. The center is seeking bridge players for a weekly game. 336-373-4816.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.
