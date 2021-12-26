Events for seniors in the Triad

Watercolor Class: 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Jan. 4-25, Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro. With Creative Aging Network-NC. $35. All supplies included. Register. form.jotform.com/213354337955158.
Adventures in Learning: Begins mid-January. Nine Zoom courses on Tuesdays and Fridays plus nine or more in-person classes on Thursdays. With Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.
Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions Information Session: 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Classes will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 24-Feb. 28. Register early. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Ongoing
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
