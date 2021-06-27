 Skip to main content
Events for seniors in the Triad
Events for seniors in the Triad

What Causes Stigma of Mental Illness (virtual): 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, Facebook Live. www.facebook/seniorresourcesofguilford. 336-373-4816.

AARP Driver Safety Course: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.

Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.

Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or www.facebook/seniorresourcesofguilford.

Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook/seniorresourcesofguilford.

Art Hour with Reese: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.

Active Living Every Day: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 5-Oct. 21, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.

Dance Classes: 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in July and August, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.

Music and Munch: 12:30 p.m. second Friday of the month, www.facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford. Join music therapist Robin Gentle and sing along. seniorcenter@senior-Resources-guilford.org.

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, summer day trips (July 20, July 23, July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20) and more. Volunteers always needed. 336-373-4816.

Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.

