Events for seniors in the Triad

Normal Aging vs. Dementia: 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Also on Facebook. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816.
Living Well in Caregiving and Aging: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Also on Facebook. With Senior Resources of Guilford. With April Herring from AuthoraCare Collective and guest Dora Som-Pimpong. 336-373-4816.
Art Hour with Reese: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, Thursday, July 29, Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
VITA: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2 and Sept. 20, Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. By appointment only. 336-373-4816, Ext. 265.
Jewelry Making: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays in August, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Front Porch Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Abbotswood at Irving Park, 3504 Flint St., Greensboro. Also, complimentary breakfast, sourced from local vendor, baked for any health care worker (or hero) that comes to shop the market. 336-281-5386.
Apple Tech Class: 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays, Aug. 2-30 and Sept. 13-27, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Learn to use your iPhone or iPad. iPads available to borrow during class. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Understanding Dementia: 2 p.m. Aug. 23, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Also on Facebook. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816.
AARP Driver Safety Course: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1951, Reunion: 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Royce Reynolds Building, 1015 W. Market St., Greensboro. Invitations will be mailed Aug. 3. Jane Dabbs Cauble, 336-274-5664 or jdca@gmail.com.
Ukulele Classes: 3-4 p.m. Fridays, July, September and November, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Free. Ukuleles provided. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or www.facebook/seniorresourcesofguilford.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook/seniorresourcesofguilford.
Art Hour with Reese: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
Active Living Every Day: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 5-Oct. 21, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
Dance Classes: 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in July and August, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
Music and Munch: 12:30 p.m. second Friday of the month, www.facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford. Join music therapist Robin Gentle and sing along. seniorcenter@senior-Resources-guilford.org.
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, summer day trips (July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20) and more. Volunteers always needed. 336-373-4816.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.
