Events for seniors in the Triad

Make Tie Blankets: 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Blood Drive: noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. 336-373-4816.
Winter Wonderlights: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. $14 admission. Must register. Transportation not provided. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Holiday Cards for Homebound Seniors: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro.
Cookie Exchange: noon Dec. 13 and 17, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Bring two dozen cookies. RSVP. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Coping with Caregiving: 2 p.m. Dec. 20, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro or Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Register. 336-373-4816.
Monthly Presentation on Elder Abuse Topics: 4 p.m. Dec. 22, Facebook Live. Register. 336-373-4816. Facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford.
Ongoing
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
Memory Café: 1:30-3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Jamestown United Methodist Church, Main Campus, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown. Place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks, etc. Reservations requested but not required. 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology and more. Volunteers and water bottles are always needed. The center is seeking bridge players for a weekly game. Pre-registration required for all in-person events. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteers. 336-373-4816, Ext 280.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.
