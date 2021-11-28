Events for seniors in the Triad

Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.

Memory Café: 1:30-3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Jamestown United Methodist Church, Main Campus, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown. Place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks, etc. Reservations requested but not required. 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology and more. Volunteers and water bottles are always needed. The center is seeking bridge players for a weekly game. Pre-registration required for all in-person events. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteers. 336-373-4816, Ext 280.

Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.