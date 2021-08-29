Events for seniors in the Triad

Apple Tech Class: 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 13-27, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Learn to use your iPhone or iPad. iPads available to borrow during class. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Active Living Every Day: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 2-Oct. 21, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
Understanding Elder Abuse: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford. With Shawna McKibben, elder abuse outreach specialist.
Front Porch Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, Abbotswood at Irving Park, 3504 Flint St., Greensboro. Also, complimentary breakfast, sourced from local vendor, baked for any health care worker that shops the market. 336-281-5386.
AARP Driver Safety Course: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Emergency Preparedness for Seniors: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Facebook Live. With Steven Grose, emergency management coordinator for Guilford County. Fire, ice, electricity outages, natural disasters, safety plans, dangerous weather. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesof Guilford/.
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. Fridays, begins Sept. 17. Copies of “Furiously Happy” will be provided. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Creative Aging Network-N.C.’s Summer Shade Festival — Celebrate Creative Aging with Us: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Features exhibition by North Carolina artists 50 and better, open studio tours, live music, art and garden demonstrations, and campus tours. Art drop off dates are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 3, and 4-7 p.m. Sept. 1-2. https://form.jotform.com/211753743914155.
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1951, Reunion: 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Royce Reynolds Building, 1015 W. Market St., Greensboro. Invitations were mailed Aug. 3. Jane Dabbs Cauble, 336-274-5664 or jdca@gmail.com.
Communication with Older Adults with Dementia: 2 p.m. Sept. 20, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford/.
VITA: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 20, Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. By appointment only. 336-373-4816, Ext. 265.
Ukulele Classes: 3-4 p.m. Fridays, September and November, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Free. Ukuleles provided. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-N.C. at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/ SOAR.
Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford/.
Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford/.
Art Hour with Reese: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.
Music and Munch: 12:30 p.m. second Friday of the month, www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford. Join music therapist Robin Gentle and sing along. seniorcenter@senior-Resources-guilford.org.
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, and more. Volunteers and water bottles are always needed. 336-373-4816.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.
