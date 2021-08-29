Events for seniors in the Triad

Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-N.C. at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.

Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/ SOAR.

Caring Conversations: 9 a.m. third Tuesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. Interactive conversation built around topics that affect quality of life. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford/.

Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford/.

Art Hour with Reese: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Register. 336-553-4609.