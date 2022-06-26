Events for seniors in the Triad

Consumer Credit Counseling: 10 a.m. July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Dec. 21, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Chocolate Crafting Class: 1 p.m. Aug. 8, Evergreens Lifestyle Center. With Tina Wilkins, a chocolate expert. All supplies provided. Register. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Ongoing

Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House: 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. Seeking teaching artists of Jewish faith to participate in creative aging training this spring as part of “Creativity, Faith and Tradition in the Face of Crisis.” Email lia@can-nc.org. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/calendar.

Gardening Workshops: 11 a.m. third Wednesday of the month, Facebook Live. With Senior Resources of Guilford. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280, or www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.

Memory Café: 1:30-3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Jamestown United Methodist Church, Main Campus, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown. Place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks, etc. Reservations requested but not required. 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.

Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.

Reimagining Dementia — A Creative Coalition for Justice: International group of people living with dementia, carers/care partners, family and community members, dementia activists and allies, health professionals, advocates, artists, academics, policymakers and others. www.reimaginingdementia.com.

SAGE Central North Carolina: Serves LGBTQ+ seniors from the Triangle to the Triad. Three core focus areas: Social interaction/activities, education and advocacy. steves@sagecentralnc.org or www.sagecentralnc.org.

Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center in Greensboro offers the following workshops and/or social opportunities: Exercise, bingo, balance, cooking, technology, seasonal and holiday-themed activities, and more. Need volunteers for the refugee outreach program that is growing produce in seven raised garden beds. General volunteers, bingo prizes and water bottles are always needed. Yoga blocks needed. Pre-registration required for all in-person events. Meals on Wheels and Senior Wheels programs are in need of volunteers. 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 and Ext. 245.