Expert Tips for Keeping Your Pet Safe from Fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS — Each month the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline highlight an interesting case in Toxin Tails, and this month leading up to Independence Day celebrations they are focusing on fireworks.
Even if you don’t have fireworks in your own home, it is important to watch for used fireworks material when out for a walk with your pet.
“Everyone knows that fireworks can be dangerous, especially when they are not handled correctly, and that includes a serious threat to your household pets” said Dr. Ahna Brutlag, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline. “Although the ingestion of fireworks rarely leads to death, components such as chlorates (oxidizing agent), soluble barium (stabilizer), and colorants made from heavy metals can cause significant gastrointestinal (GI) irritation resulting in bloody vomiting and diarrhea, too low or high blood potassium, red blood cell destruction, and other organ damage.”
A terrier mix puppy named Riley chewed apart two smoke bomb cylindrical fireworks. Her owner, James Crossno from Hickory, N.C., found the cardboard, wrappers, smoke bombs and one of the wicks torn apart on the ground with powder all over Riley and the floor.
“She pushed open my roommate’s bedroom door and found where he had hidden some fireworks,” explained Crossno. “She started ripping them up and eating a lot of the colored powder. After ingesting the material, she was more scared than anything. She stopped drinking, started vomiting and had diarrhea. It wasn’t pleasant for either of us.”
Crossno first called his regular veterinarian, who then referred him to an emergency clinic. The clinic then referred him to the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline.
July Fourth also brings loud explosions that startle pets, prompting many of them to be reported missing between July 4-6. Experts suggest pet owners consider the following tips to help protect and calm their furry friends:
Tip 1: Establish a Place of Sanctuary — Make sure your dog or cat always has access to a comfortable, quiet and safe place to hide. Either a closet, under a piece of furniture or in his crate.
Tip 2: Make Toys and Long-Lasting Treats Available — Keep toys and long-lasting treats in your pet’s safe area to make the area more fun and to provide distractions from loud noises and flashes.
Tip 3: Exercise Earlier in the Day is Key — Make time to exercise your pet during daylight hours; then, keep them safely indoors before the fireworks begin.
Tip 4: Turn Up the Music, but Not Too Loud — At dusk, close your windows and curtains and turn on music or the television to muffle the loud noises that accompany social gatherings and the booming thunder from fireworks.
Tip 5: Watch Their Body Language — Pets convey fear by shivering, cowering, tucking their tail between the legs, and averting their eyes. Looming over a fearful dog will only make it more anxious; and unless a dog is likely to get hurt it is usually best to leave a fearful dog alone because its behavior when scared is uncertain. And, never punish a pet if they are scared.
If your pet has a demonstrated history of noise phobia, contact your veterinarian. There are helpful calming medications that you can give to your pet an hour or two before the fireworks begin.
About Pet Poison Helpline Pet Poison Helpline, an animal poison control center based in Minneapolis, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. The veterinarians and board-certified toxicologists provide treatment advice for poisoning cases of all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species.
The helpline’s fee of $65 per incident includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the poison case. Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information can be found online at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.