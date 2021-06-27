Expert Tips for Keeping Your Pet Safe from Fireworks

Crossno first called his regular veterinarian, who then referred him to an emergency clinic. The clinic then referred him to the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline.

July Fourth also brings loud explosions that startle pets, prompting many of them to be reported missing between July 4-6. Experts suggest pet owners consider the following tips to help protect and calm their furry friends:

Tip 1: Establish a Place of Sanctuary — Make sure your dog or cat always has access to a comfortable, quiet and safe place to hide. Either a closet, under a piece of furniture or in his crate.

Tip 2: Make Toys and Long-Lasting Treats Available — Keep toys and long-lasting treats in your pet’s safe area to make the area more fun and to provide distractions from loud noises and flashes.

Tip 3: Exercise Earlier in the Day is Key — Make time to exercise your pet during daylight hours; then, keep them safely indoors before the fireworks begin.

Tip 4: Turn Up the Music, but Not Too Loud — At dusk, close your windows and curtains and turn on music or the television to muffle the loud noises that accompany social gatherings and the booming thunder from fireworks.