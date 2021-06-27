 Skip to main content
Expert Tips for Keeping Your Pet Safe from Fireworks
July Fourth is a busy time for pets to be reported missing. Experts urge pet owners to keep their pets inside if they may get startled by fireworks in the area.

MINNEAPOLIS — Each month the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline highlight an interesting case in Toxin Tails, and this month leading up to Independence Day celebrations they are focusing on fireworks.

Even if you don’t have fireworks in your own home, it is important to watch for used fireworks material when out for a walk with your pet.

“Everyone knows that fireworks can be dangerous, especially when they are not handled correctly, and that includes a serious threat to your household pets” said Dr. Ahna Brutlag, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline. “Although the ingestion of fireworks rarely leads to death, components such as chlorates (oxidizing agent), soluble barium (stabilizer), and colorants made from heavy metals can cause significant gastrointestinal (GI) irritation resulting in bloody vomiting and diarrhea, too low or high blood potassium, red blood cell destruction, and other organ damage.”

A terrier mix puppy named Riley chewed apart two smoke bomb cylindrical fireworks. Her owner, James Crossno from Hickory, N.C., found the cardboard, wrappers, smoke bombs and one of the wicks torn apart on the ground with powder all over Riley and the floor.

“She pushed open my roommate’s bedroom door and found where he had hidden some fireworks,” explained Crossno. “She started ripping them up and eating a lot of the colored powder. After ingesting the material, she was more scared than anything. She stopped drinking, started vomiting and had diarrhea. It wasn’t pleasant for either of us.”

Crossno first called his regular veterinarian, who then referred him to an emergency clinic. The clinic then referred him to the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline.

July Fourth also brings loud explosions that startle pets, prompting many of them to be reported missing between July 4-6. Experts suggest pet owners consider the following tips to help protect and calm their furry friends:

Tip 1: Establish a Place of Sanctuary — Make sure your dog or cat always has access to a comfortable, quiet and safe place to hide. Either a closet, under a piece of furniture or in his crate.

Tip 2: Make Toys and Long-Lasting Treats Available — Keep toys and long-lasting treats in your pet’s safe area to make the area more fun and to provide distractions from loud noises and flashes.

Tip 3: Exercise Earlier in the Day is Key — Make time to exercise your pet during daylight hours; then, keep them safely indoors before the fireworks begin.

Tip 4: Turn Up the Music, but Not Too Loud — At dusk, close your windows and curtains and turn on music or the television to muffle the loud noises that accompany social gatherings and the booming thunder from fireworks.

Tip 5: Watch Their Body Language — Pets convey fear by shivering, cowering, tucking their tail between the legs, and averting their eyes. Looming over a fearful dog will only make it more anxious; and unless a dog is likely to get hurt it is usually best to leave a fearful dog alone because its behavior when scared is uncertain. And, never punish a pet if they are scared.

If your pet has a demonstrated history of noise phobia, contact your veterinarian. There are helpful calming medications that you can give to your pet an hour or two before the fireworks begin.

About Pet Poison Helpline Pet Poison Helpline, an animal poison control center based in Minneapolis, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. The veterinarians and board-certified toxicologists provide treatment advice for poisoning cases of all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species.

The helpline’s fee of $65 per incident includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the poison case. Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information can be found online at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.

PET EVENTS

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Horse Education Rescue Organization's Tack Sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today, June 27, Northwoods Stable, 5225 Murray Road, Winston-Salem. All tack is slightly used, but in good working order. Rain or shine. Concessions. 336-407-5859.

Summer Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, through Aug. 14, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $20. Adoption fees include spay or neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay or neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter. triadspca.org.

