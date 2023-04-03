Fairview Elementary School students created posters promoting the values that the winners of the Shirlee Carda scholarship demonstrate. This scholarship provides school supplies and clothing to 12 fifth-grade students going into middle school who demonstrate the traits of good citizenship which the scholarship encourages. It is organized by Rotary Club of Furnitureland.
