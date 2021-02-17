First Baptist Church holds Ash Wednesday services on its lawn because of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Instead of the robed Rev. Alan Sherouse dipping his fingers into an ash mixture and drawing the symbolic cross on their foreheads, as is tradition each year in Christian churches on Ash Wednesday, he stood 6 feet away and masked as he directed Janice Newsom to mark a cross on her husband’s forehead.

Then David Newsom did the same for his wife.

“It’s no practice with this,” Janice Newsom said later after getting a glance at the cross she drew on her husband as they walked away.

This sign of the cross is traditionally one of the first outward signs of the Easter season.

And such Ash Wednesday rituals usually take place during worship services in sanctuaries. But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they gathered in 30-degree weather for the same experience on the lawn of First Baptist Church on West Friendly Avenue, with individuals and families taking turns to be led by one of the staff ministers.

Some other congregations in the Triad held socially-distanced drive-thru services with clergy placing ashes on a person's hands or foreheads as they sat in their vehicle. Others held in-person services while concentrating on safety.