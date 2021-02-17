First Baptist Church holds Ash Wednesday services on its lawn because of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Instead of the robed Rev. Alan Sherouse dipping his fingers into an ash mixture and drawing the symbolic cross on their foreheads, as is tradition each year in Christian churches on Ash Wednesday, he stood 6 feet away and masked as he directed Janice Newsom to mark a cross on her husband’s forehead.
Then David Newsom did the same for his wife.
“It’s no practice with this,” Janice Newsom said later after getting a glance at the cross she drew on her husband as they walked away.
This sign of the cross is traditionally one of the first outward signs of the Easter season.
And such Ash Wednesday rituals usually take place during worship services in sanctuaries. But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they gathered in 30-degree weather for the same experience on the lawn of First Baptist Church on West Friendly Avenue, with individuals and families taking turns to be led by one of the staff ministers.
Some other congregations in the Triad held socially-distanced drive-thru services with clergy placing ashes on a person's hands or foreheads as they sat in their vehicle. Others held in-person services while concentrating on safety.
"We're trying to do meaningful things in safe ways and try to engage people creatively ... to adapt to the moment," Sherouse said as he awaited the first arrivals for his church's lawn event.
Ash Wednesday is the start of the 40 days — also known as the season of Lent — leading up to Easter. The period is a time of reflection and observed with a combination of prayer, fasting, charity and service. The tradition of Christians marking their foreheads is a somber, symbolic reminder that all humans eventually return to dust and ash.
"Remember you are dust," Sherouse told the Newsoms, "but remember what God can do with dust."
First Baptist had also prepared "Lent-At-Home" resources for parishioners, including palm ashes burned at the church, while providing contactless pickup or drop-off so they could take the journey together online or in their own private moments.
"I wanted to be here," said Jerico Carrillo, a flutist at the church, as the late-afternoon sun began to set.
At various spots on the lawn, parishioners were being led by staff ministers who prayed with them and even gave a benediction, which is common at the end of church gatherings.
The church, like many others, hadn’t held in-person worship services for a year because of COVID-19, but they decided it would be safe enough for the church’s pastors to meet individually with members and families on the lawn. They’ve taken the approach with some other religious observances, but mostly when the weather was warmer.