Greensboro-based Montagnard group gets $100,000 COVID-19 grant

GREENSBORO — The $100,000 headed to the Montagnard Dega Association and its partners is one of the largest grant awards the group has ever received.
And among the most important, according to the group.
"When I heard 'Congratulations' I wanted to let out a scream," said Liana Adrong, the nonprofit's administrative coordinator and social worker, who announced the grant this week.
The money from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust will be used to help Asian American refugee communities rebound from COVID-19.
"We are working every day to see how to effectively support nonprofits addressing this crisis," according to a statement on the charitable trust's website.
It comes at a time when nonprofits across the board are already competing for a dwindling pool of charitable dollars.
"This is such an amazing opportunity," Adrong said. "We count on so many good partners but our community members trust us best because we know our customs, traditions and languages. We are very appreciative of the help we are getting from Kate B. Reynolds.”
Like many groups dealing with the COVID-19 shutdown, the nonprofit could not put on fundraisers and lost the estimated $30,000 it expected to raise for support back to the community. Despite that, the agency did not shut down and continued with a range of services that include securing basic needs to providing interpretation during doctor visits and filling out college applications.
The Montagnard association, which is recognized by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as a refugee service provider, has over the years expanded to include a youth branch, research network and community advisory council. The Montagnards are many tribes of indigenous people who became allies to U.S. ground forces during the Vietnam War. The largest community of Montagnard refugees outside of Southeast Asia lives in Guilford County.
Adrong saw an opportunity to make the grant application stronger by partnering with the Cambodian Cultural Center of NC and leaders from the area’s Bhutanese communities as they addressed the needs of Asian American refugee families in the Guilford County area and the expected long recovery during the pandemic. The groups have worked together on education, health, the U.S. Census and a COVID-19 response that includes providing testing and access to the vaccine.
The grant money is being used to bring together three different Asian American communities to work on common problems while also providing leadership development training for the next generation. While doing so, they hope to deliver assistance while building a stronger network of support for families, many of whom are low-income.
Adrong said that the charitable trust also considered how the organizations working with the Montagnard, Bhutanese and Cambodian communities have been overwhelmed. The money will allow the agency to hire two part-time case workers.
"Each of our communities faces similar housing, health, employment and other social problems," Adrong said. "We are communities that have very different histories, religions, traditions, and stories, but we all have some common goals of addressing the disparities many of our under-served community members faced.”
