Greensboro church's meditative art walk looks at how out of violence can come resurrection

GREENSBORO — The paintings covering the walls of Leak Chapel at West Market Street United Methodist Church depict hauntingly beautiful crosses distressed through different means of violence.

Using a blow torch.

Blasts of a shotgun.

The dull teeth of a chain saw.

The collection, as part of "Journey Inward: a Meditative Art Walk," is a more modern-day reflection on the biblical story of the last days of Jesus.

"Easter is a violent story," said sculptor and painter Thomas Sayre whose work is the inspiration for the meditative walk. "Somehow, out of that violence, resurrection can occur."

Each year on Easter morning churches expect an influx of people whose only other visit may be at Christmas, the other major Christian observance, although this year, many of those faces include people who haven't been back in the sanctuary since 2020, when most churches closed their doors to in-person worship.

As West Market Street considered the ways to celebrate Easter, members looked at the artwork bought from Sayre based on sculptures that seem as relevant today. Sayre created them during the Bosnian war in the 1990s as he thought about how much violence people inflict on each other.

"Much of the of the world's most beautiful art, music and poignant poems have come out of troubled hearts," reads the self-guiding pamphlet available just outside the chapel.

The story drew others in.

"I just volunteered myself, not really knowing what I was going to do," said local artist and church member Sage Hanna Betts.

She eventually offered a take on Russia's attack on Ukraine, with an oversized distressed cross featuring bent nails and the blue and yellow of the country's flag.

Faith through art

The sculptures from which the paintings are drawn have been on display at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The original pieces are now on display at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Raleigh.

Much of the interest in congregations in bringing in art collections is an effort to broaden the reach of the Gospel.

Jill Alventosa-Brown, the associate pastor at West Market Street, says the work has helped people to strengthen their spiritual journey.

She knows it won't speak to everyone in the same way.

"One of their passions," Alventosa-Brown said of the artists, "is to try to help people connect to their faith through art."

Sayre, who is also known for his earthcastings, those monumental sculptures made in and of the earth, has recently worked in Greensboro. He was commissioned to create 20 huge manmade stones along the Downtown Greenway, ranging in weight from 6,500 pounds to nearly 11,000 pounds.

As a boy, Sayre grew up on the grounds of the National Cathedral, then under construction, where his father served as dean and the family lived in the residence there, which is now named in honor of his father, the Rev. Francis B. Sayre.

He was introduced to welding to create art by workers at the ecumenical church in the nation's capital, would get to know the brick masons and the stone carvers and the other artist he revered who put in the stained glass and mosaic there. He discovered woodworking in a basement workshop at home with his father.

It is also where he developed a reverence for creating a three-dimensional space that is capable of conveying emotion.

"As it was being built I was being built," Sayre said.

The artist also remembers sitting on the living room sofa with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., at lunch on Sunday afternoon just days before King’s assassination. And later, his father's trip to Selma, Alabama, to march across the bridge with Ralph Abernathy and other civil rights leaders.

"I grew up in the Episcopal church and then didn’t attend church for several decades," Sayre said. "It’s nothing like having kids to bring you back. We timidly started attending St. Marks."

Sayre, whose art is housed in collections from Thailand to Tennessee, was able to contribute his talents to the church by making crosses that are not normally put on canvas. During Lent, he was particularly struck by the idea "that we are both the crucifiers and the crucified."

"We are all capable of violence, of sin, of despicable things, and we have to own that as human beings," Sayre said.

He wanted to share the beauty of Easter in fresh ways and let the Scriptures speak to him in a way that came out on the canvas and with the materials in his hands.

Connecting with God

After Betts volunteered, she poured over Sayre's methods with the crosses.

"He was destructive and he used methods I had not used before," Betts said.

With her husband in construction, she has access to old wood that they try to reuse for projects.

She took pieces and "went to town" on them with a hammer and chisel.

She later added old chains and rusted nails.

"As an artist, I feel a lot," Betts said. "It's hard not to."

Sayre's pieces are in the style of Greek crosses, with arms of equal lengths. Betts used the traditional cross. For Sayre, it also reflects that humans always find themselves at crossroads.

The Triad is nearby lots of "power spots" — from Pilot Mountain to Old Salem's Moravian community in Winston-Salem to the St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, built on 140 wooded acres near Stoneville — where people say they see the beauty of God and nature. However, there has been a movement toward these themed indoor meditative walks.

They are popular with people of various faiths who use them for a range of reasons, from connecting with God to finding a spot where they can clear their thoughts.

Sayre is asking people to face their own thoughts and behavior.

Ultimately, goodness is reflected in the pieces, Sayre believes.

"I would tell people to look closely at these crosses and how they are made," he said, "and let them reflect into your own spirit and what might they help you with, what might they call you to think about."

