Greensboro pastor takes on counselor role in Anglican Diocese

It would take months for Menees to be able to walk a full mile. Used to walking 5 miles a day before the pandemic, he is now back up to 2.

"The doctor told me, 'If you hadn't had the vaccine you probably wouldn't survive,' " Menees said, "we wouldn’t be sitting here talking."

As he grew stronger, he ended up having to sit in the pews while a retired bishop conducted services.

And he had to learn how to accept help.

"We are accustomed to giving," Menees said of ministry. "I really had to come to depend on some other people to do things I normally did myself."

He has now fully taken on the additional archdeacon duties, including making parish visits, even recently filling in at a church whose pastor died. With his wife's Parkinson's diagnosis, he might also wash his hands 50 times a day as part of his precautions because he doesn’t want to bring the coronavirus home to her. And he knows that it is the new normal.