Greensboro pastor takes on counselor role in Anglican Diocese

GREENSBORO — Mark Menees jokingly refers to his new assignment as "the Hammer," as some others have coined it.
"The arch demon," the 72-year-old said of a nickname that's a play off of his new title — archdeacon of the Anglican Diocese of the Eastern United States, who makes sure canon, or traditional, laws are enforced.
Menees is someone focused on his faith but can also find humor in it as well — such as this moment when he references a deacon character in a popular book that justifies the jokes.
"The deacon in it gets killed off and you feel he deserves it," he said of how the character was written.
The appointment also makes Menees, the rector of the St. John's Anglican Church, the counselor to Bishop Chandler Holder Jones, the spiritual leader of the diocese, which as part of the conservative Anglican Province of America includes seven states, including Florida and South Carolina.
He is the person who must approve the ordination of all elders and pastors and serves to nurture them in a Zoom classroom and by visiting their parishes. One of the things that caught the eye of the bishop was just how well Menees had done with engaging online browsers during the pandemic who either showed up at the church when it reopened or continued to tune in. The mission of the church is to draw more people to the Christian faith.
"Not only did people come back but we were actually surprised by the people watching on Facebook," said Tim Daughtry, a former vestry secretary. "The feedback we got is that they wanted to hear more of Father Mark."
The pandemic has at times disrupted the work. Shortly after the July 2021 announcement of his new role, Menees contracted COVID-19 pneumonia and just in the past week finished four months of breathing treatments. Faith leaders say the most captivating biblical messages often include encounters with stumbling blocks and how to get around them. And Menees has quite a few that have given him perspective, such as his battle in 2009 with the H1N1 flu virus during that epidemic. He lost 60 pounds over 10 weeks.
"We learn pretty quickly through these things the illusion of being in control," Menees said.
Building up a church
St. John’s, which started in a member's home in 2003, is a church that is orthodox in celebrating the sacraments, such as communion, and also worships in ways in which the congregation participates. It was considered a mission church and not a full parish because of its size.
Menees, then working as the director of pastoral care in an assisted care community, was drawn to the church because of its traditions and teachings and later became its part-time pastor.
A University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University graduate, he had come to North Carolina in 1978 from Nashville, where much of his family has lived since the 1770s.
His lineage includes a sixth great-grandfather who was a delegate to the North Carolina congress that approved the U.S. Constitution.
Generations of his family also go back to an adjoining farm with future President Andrew Johnson.
At St. John's he would find a small but devoted congregation that would move out of the member's home and into a shared space with a Lutheran congregation on Friendly Avenue, who over time would disband and put their church on the market.
About the same time, the congregation at St. John’s was out looking at four or five other available properties so that they could have their own building. The members had even talked about building something from the ground up. But when they started really thinking about their options, they took another look at the Lutheran church now up for sale.
The 100-seat Friendly Avenue property was where they had already prayed together, read Scripture together and taken communion together for the last few years. At one time it was listed at $550,000. With about 30 members, the church was stepping out on its faith.
So the church made an offer.
The congregation was not the highest bidder, but the Lutheran congregation was "very gracious to us," Menees said.
By 2017, the congregation had petitioned their bishop to be recognized as a parish church and Menees would serve as the first full-time rector.
COVID changes church
COVID-19 would officially rear its head around Lent 2020, and that led to stay-at-home orders and closed physical church doors for St. John's as well.
"I know that there are people who think that it’s a hoax or feel that it’s less virulent than it may actually be," Menees would later say. "And some people may get it and have minuscule reaction to it, and the person next to them who is perfectly healthy ends up dying. If this is all a hoax the only problem with (all the precautions) is the aggravation. However, it’s not a hoax."
Initially, the congregation of about 80 members was just looking for ways of staying connected.
The younger members in the congregation suggested livestreaming the service on Facebook that May. And they did so using an iPhone.
It would be a first for St. John's although some other congregations already had in-person and streaming services as part of their worship.
"She came in and said, 'Father Mark, there were 159 people who checked in this morning," he remembers a conversation with one of the members. "I said, 'Where are they on a Sunday?' "
He instantly understood what was taking place as people behind their computer screens browsed the offerings.
"They are out there," Menees said. "I think as anxiety and fear hit us — and they hit all of us in different ways — I think what we are seeing is that people desperately need community and connectiveness. All of us need hope.
"And I think in the face of questions and struggles, it’s not just answers. If people could give you answers to a tragedy — 'this is why it happened' — that doesn’t make it go away. That doesn’t take the pain away."
By October 2020, as the church planned on reopening the physical building, the congregation had bought upgraded equipment to provide a higher quality virtual experience to the online audience and allow the congregation to broadcast on YouTube.
Inside the church, families were asked to sit together, with parishioners separated by a pew with all seats 6 feet apart, as suggested by state health guidelines. The offering plate wasn't passed, but placed on a stand for members to drop off donations as they came or went. Parishioners used masks while singing or chanting the liturgy.
Even the act of giving communion changed.
Menees now places the Host into the Precious Blood, places it on the lips of the communicant and then sterilizes his fingers between each person.
There would be no Sunday church school, fellowship hour or greeting line after Mass, but in good weather, they would hold the fellowship hour outside.
"If I forget some of these practices, please remind me," he once told them. "It is a different day for me as well as for all of you."
Taking on new role
In July 2021, Menees was formally asked to take the position of archdeacon.
"Father Mark has been chosen for this ministry because he possesses unparalleled gifts for pastoral work and brings an abundance of wisdom, experience, and knowledge to the post," Jones, the bishop, said in a statement.
The two had served together on boards and committees, so Jones had seen him in other leadership roles. Menees had a clear understanding of what he was being asked to do.
"Discipline is not a word we like very much in our culture, but there’s no such thing as excellence without discipline," Menees said. "Ask any good musician.
“But really, the purpose of correction and discipline is reconciliation, healing, and promoting the well-being of the Church.”
By August, Menees tested positive for COVID-19.
The lung-scarring COVID pneumonia.
Heavy doses of the steroid prednisone followed.
"The fatigue from it is unreal," Menees said. "It shuts you down."
He slept for 15 hours a day for the first two weeks.
He thinks he got it while conducting his mother's funeral in Tennessee that month.
He didn't have a mask on conducting the funeral in front of mostly family.
He did at the luncheon afterward as he greeted people.
"My guess was someone was asymptomatic," he said.
He developed a sore throat almost right away.
"I never had a sore throat like this," he thought to himself at the time. "Never started coughing like this."
He quarantined at home — under the "four wardens" of wife, daughter and grandchildren.
The virus had taken his sense of taste and smell.
It would take months for Menees to be able to walk a full mile. Used to walking 5 miles a day before the pandemic, he is now back up to 2.
"The doctor told me, 'If you hadn't had the vaccine you probably wouldn't survive,' " Menees said, "we wouldn’t be sitting here talking."
As he grew stronger, he ended up having to sit in the pews while a retired bishop conducted services.
And he had to learn how to accept help.
"We are accustomed to giving," Menees said of ministry. "I really had to come to depend on some other people to do things I normally did myself."
He has now fully taken on the additional archdeacon duties, including making parish visits, even recently filling in at a church whose pastor died. With his wife's Parkinson's diagnosis, he might also wash his hands 50 times a day as part of his precautions because he doesn’t want to bring the coronavirus home to her. And he knows that it is the new normal.
"I think that’s what a crisis does — I think it throws a roadblock in front of you but it shows you what really matters," Menees said. "After several harsh ear infections, you discover that you will take that crushed up medicine in apple sauce after all. I think that's kind of a parable of where we are after this."
Menees only has to look at the Facebook views to see that the response to COVID-19 has helped strengthen his congregation as well.
"The last years have been challenging and yet there are opportunities we probably would not have seen as clearly without going through this," he said.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.