Greensboro rabbi 'bears witness' in Ukraine in a modern-day Passover story

GREENSBORO — There is a line in the Passover story that dates back thousands of years, about bearing witness.

The observance that began sundown Friday is the annual retelling of the Jews’ exodus from Egypt and of the plagues resulting from Pharaoh’s initial refusal to free the slaves through songs, acting out parts and storytelling around the dinner table. It is told in Jewish households around the globe and even in the iconic “Ten Commandments” starring Charlton Heston.

Rabbi Andy Koren of Temple Emanuel, just back from Poland, is talking about the section of the story that says, “And you shall tell your children,” which is a reference to a first generation sharing what they have experienced so that it is repeated to each following generation, making it a lesson for all.

The congregation’s senior rabbi thought about that as he stood at the border of Poland and Ukraine, the latter of which is under attack by Russia.

“It could be any of the other tragedies the world around,” Koren said. “I’ve stood at other borders before. When they ask what did you do during this time, I have to be able to say we were there.”

The idea welled up within the group of about 30 rabbis making the trip from the United States, Europe and Israel in the week leading up to Passover, to take over supplies and about $500,000 they were able to raise for relief for Ukrainian refugees. While Russian and Ukrainian Jews make up the third-largest population of Jews, they went to help whoever they could.

Poland has seen millions of refugees pass through the border.

Koren sees other similarities to one of the largest observances in the Jewish faith. The special Passover plate is made up of six symbolic foods representing thousands of years of history — including saltwater, a reminder of the tears slaves shed in Egypt.

There have been many tears over loved ones not there and their predicament.

When the Jews were fleeing Egypt, that left no time for the dough on bread to rise. So for thousands of years, Jews have, over the eight-day observance, instead eaten matza (also matzo or matzah). Ukrainians fled with few items and sometimes just the clothes they were wearing.

In the Jewish tradition, matza, which represents freedom, is symbolically made without yeast or other leavening agents that would cause it to rise.

“When you are fleeing missiles coming in, when you are fleeing the coming soldiers, you really just take the bare essentials,” Koren said. “Seeing this play out now, we have to go and help people as best we can.”

He has a healthy applause for the doctors, health care workers and humanitarian aid workers — some of whom have been there for weeks and months.

“They are the heroes,” Koren said.

Now that he is back home, he is sharing what he saw in the city of Krakow and what he heard at the border — much of it heartbreaking.

He recalls the woman who made it out with her daughter, who was still angry at the lost humanity in all of it — including the rape of women and children. Those arriving to help are told not to take pictures of refugees.

“She sat there with us and she said, ‘I have to express to you the depth of my hatred,’ “ Koren said. “She said, ‘This isn’t just (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.’ She said, ‘Putin is not the soldiers out there raping women, and raping boys and girls.’ “

The woman’s words were further validated by what members of the trauma relief teams on the ground also shared.

“They told us that incidents of rape by soldiers against women and children are so high that they have run out of rape suture kits,” Koren said.

At the border, foot traffic had slowed in the days after the destruction of a train station there that helped move people to the bordering countries. A community center in Krakow was turned into a makeshift supply station for those crossing the border in Krakow that had originally been used to work with aging Holocaust victims, and later young children. It now houses clothing and food that typically disappear in hours and are constantly being replenished.

Krakow is a city of about 700,000 people or just more than twice the size of Greensboro. It once housed death camps during the Holocaust, when millions of Jews were killed. Koren has visited the camps before as part of the International March of the Living in remembrance of the Holocaust.

Earlier this week, as he moved around the city, which is about two hours from the Polish border with Ukraine, he noticed the Ukrainian flag everywhere, including at City Hall, people with blue and yellow flowers in their hair and a sense of wanting to help.

“It’s as if the Polish people, especially this generation of Polish people, have said, ‘We have learned from history — the Ukrainians are fighting this war but we are going to do everything in our power to aide the refugees.’”

Koren, whose group offered a Passover service while there for anyone who wanted to attend, saw people of many faiths working together.

“It’s as if they are also responding from the deepest calls of their faiths,” Koren said. “Rabbi Tarfon — one of the greatest rabbis of 2,000 years ago, said, ‘You don’t have to do everything, you can’t do everything, but you’ve got to do something.’”

In addition to the matza at the Passover table he was set to share Friday with friends and family this year, Koren included beets, which is a popular Ukrainian vegetable.

“When I hold matza in my hand, I’m going to remember the people I saw who only had one bag with them, who literally didn’t have the time to do anything but go,” Koren said earlier this week.

“When I tell stories at the Passover table, I will be thinking of the Ukrainian people and the other tragedies around the world.”

