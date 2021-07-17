Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

Along with Guttman, he has also held a high profile in the interfaith community, and until recently served as co-chair of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council.

While helping make the city a place for active Jewish life, Koren has also become a conscience of the community.

"Any time there is a crisis in the community, or a tragedy in the nation, I know that he will be one of the very first to say, 'What can we do?'" the Rev. Julie Peeples of Congregational United Church of Christ said of Koren.

"When there has been a mass shooting somewhere, when something here impacts the immigrant or refugee community, or there is a crisis in the schools, he will raise the question, 'What can we as faith leaders do to make a difference? How will we respond to this?'" Peeples said. "And he is always ready and willing to work with people of any faith, any time."

'A truly real and kind human being'

Before coming to Greensboro, Koren had worked with the organization Hillel, known as the central address for Jewish life on college campuses around the world, including at UNC-Chapel Hill. While in Gainsville, Fla., he even had a bit part in the student film, 2001's "Divine Reality," which is now available on Amazon Prime.