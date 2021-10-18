Health Happenings

The 2021 Piedmont Triad JDRF One Walk is set for Oct. 23 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
The walks for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Alamance County and High Point residents will take place in the same spot.
To register to walk in person, go to tinyurl.com/36yz4c5b to choose a time slot (9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.).
Participants will have the opportunity to meet other families living with Type 1 diabetes. Special activities will include: A Pie-in-the-Face contest at 10:30 a.m. and an overview of the Carolina Field of Honor, presented by former Greensboro Mayor Bill Knight, at noon.
After the program, attendees can compete in a park-wide Treasure and Trivia Hunt and match wits in a Hikers’ History Quiz at the Carolina Field of Honor.
Fundraisers can also create a walk route in their neighborhood, challenge themselves with a long hike or walk indoors on a treadmill.
* * * *
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit will host an adaptive lacrosse clinic from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Northwest Guilford High School’s tennis courts, 5240 Northwest School Road in Greensboro. The program is free for ages 6 and older, but registration is required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/hajeem9z.
This program will introduce athletes with a physical disability to the sport of adaptive lacrosse. Beginners are welcome.
For information, contact Kaitlynne Temple at 336-373-2954 or by email at kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
The GriefShare seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road in Winston-Salem, and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road in Greensboro. The seminar in Winston-Salem is in-person only; Greensboro is in-person and on Zoom.
The seminar helps participants discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope.
The registration deadline for both seminars is Nov. 1. The cost is $5; pay on arrival.
To register for the Winston-Salem seminar, call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.
To register for the Greensboro seminar, call 336-665-1944 or visit cbc-gso.org.
Participants are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration and enjoy refreshments.
For information, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers 27 healing arts programs in November that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights for the month include a Masu boxes (nesting origami boxes) workshop by book artist and letterpress printer Mary Beth Boone, an ornament paper quilling class with Mavis Liggett and a Shakespeare Scenes workshop led by teaching artist and director Hayley Greenstreet. Also on the calendar are Reiki and meditation workshops with Dr. Bev Vaughn and Ash Poirier, and their weekly Taiji-Qigong and yoga classes.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective will present a free Power of Knowing webinar, The Patient and Caregiver Experience, from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 on Zoom.
Panelists include: Mary Larach, nurse practitioner, lead advance practice provider with Cone Health Palliative Care Services; Merrill Seyler, vice president of quality and compliance at AuthoraCare Collective; and Alexis Williams, executive director of Caregiver Connect. Moderator is Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective.
Participants will learn how to get information about diagnosis and treatment options, what resources might be helpful during an illness for patients and caregivers, and the importance of good communication, how to clarify goals of care and feel respected in the health care relationship.
Register at tinyurl.com/4nuuwueb; webinar ID is 830 1795 5992. Or join via phone by calling 312-626-6799.
