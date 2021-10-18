Health Happenings

The 2021 Piedmont Triad JDRF One Walk is set for Oct. 23 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

The walks for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Alamance County and High Point residents will take place in the same spot.

To register to walk in person, go to tinyurl.com/36yz4c5b to choose a time slot (9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.).

Participants will have the opportunity to meet other families living with Type 1 diabetes. Special activities will include: A Pie-in-the-Face contest at 10:30 a.m. and an overview of the Carolina Field of Honor, presented by former Greensboro Mayor Bill Knight, at noon.

After the program, attendees can compete in a park-wide Treasure and Trivia Hunt and match wits in a Hikers’ History Quiz at the Carolina Field of Honor.

Fundraisers can also create a walk route in their neighborhood, challenge themselves with a long hike or walk indoors on a treadmill.

