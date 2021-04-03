'It required us to really think about each scene': Greensboro church tells Jesus' story in drive-thru Easter production

More than 100 cast members took part over the three-day event with stops spread out along the church's campus. Upon driving onto the campus, motorists were asked to scan a bar code that took them to a link on the Vimeo app with a church member as narrator and sound effects guiding them through each of the stops.

The scenes involved other noted characters from the Bible, including Barnabas, a crazed figure the crowd wants freed when given a choice between him and Jesus.

Jesus is whipped and paraded through the crowds by the centurions.

As the story progresses, Jesus is atop the cross.

The tomb where he is carried is guarded by a soldier, before Jesus re-emerges on his own two feet.

Some of the costumes were borrowed from a sister church. Others were handmade by several volunteers. Jesus, for example, is wearing the same type of cloth from birth to the resurrection because a seamstress in the church made all of those costumes.

Johnsen's wife, Kristi, first had the idea of a drive-thru production at Christmas and more than 900 people in 300 cars took part. The congregation followed with one for Easter.