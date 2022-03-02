MARKING THE START OF LENT Father Erik Sanchez applies ashes to a child’s forehead Wednesday during the Spanish Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greensboro. Ash Wednesday is the start of the 40 days — also known as the season of Lent — leading up to Easter. The period is a time of reflection and observed with a combination of prayer, fasting, charity and service. The tradition of Christians marking their foreheads is a somber, symbolic reminder that all humans eventually return to dust and ash.