 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARKING THE START OF LENT
0 Comments
top story

MARKING THE START OF LENT

  • 0
MARKING THE START OF LENT

MARKING THE START OF LENT Father Erik Sanchez applies ashes to a child’s forehead Wednesday during the Spanish Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greensboro. Ash Wednesday is the start of the 40 days — also known as the season of Lent — leading up to Easter. The period is a time of reflection and observed with a combination of prayer, fasting, charity and service. The tradition of Christians marking their foreheads is a somber, symbolic reminder that all humans eventually return to dust and ash.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to stop competing with peers and start connecting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert