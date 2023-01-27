Master religion calendar - new

JAN. 28

Desire Worship: 6 p.m., Kress Building, 212 S. Elm St., third floor. faithfireworldwide.com.

JAN. 29

A Service of Inspiration Honoring the Words of Martin Luther King Jr.: 4 p.m., Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro. A diverse group of ages, race and stages of life from the church's congregation will read King’s 1963 “Letter From A Birmingham Jail” plus the “Call for Unity” letter from eight Alabama clergymen which prompted it. Special music and prayers also. Childcare will be provided. www.guilfordpark.org or 336-288-5452.

FEB. 3

N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir Concert: 7 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro. Free. Masks are required. 336-272-1166.

FEB. 4

Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ,1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Part of We Care Pantry Community Outreach coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorial.org.

FEB. 7

City Help of the Triad Information Session: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The organization is in the process of recruiting for prayer teams. 336-707-3308.

FEB. 11

10th Annual Birthday Concert Robert W. Brewer: 7 p.m., Greensboro College, Finch Chapel. Featuring Dr. Brewer and the Disappointments. Accepting nonperishable food and donations. All proceeds will benefit the Spartan Open Pantry. www.rwbrewer.bandcamp.com.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

FEB. 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director's Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

FEB. 21

Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 22

Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 25

Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.

Annual New Orleans Style Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pre-orders are highly recommended; call 336-299-8663. Cost is $10 per order for a 20 ounces container.

Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.

MARCH 11

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

APRIL 8

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

MAY 13

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

JUNE 10

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

JULY 8

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

AUG. 12

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

SEPT. 9

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

OCT. 14

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

NOV. 11

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

DEC. 9

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

* * * *

Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; Meeting ID: 812 4189 7523; Passcode: 928648

Bethel AME Church in Greensboro offers a variety of virtual services. For information, visit www.bethelamegsb.org and www.facebook.com/BethelAMEGSO. 336-580-0164.

Christ Lutheran Church is worshiping in-person and livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC.

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, is gathering in-person at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The early service is contemporary worship and the later service is traditional worship. Both are also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christgreensboro and www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchgreensboro.

Fellowship Presbyterian Church holds in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 2005 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Masks are optional, but preferred to support those unable to be vaccinated and the medically vulnerable. The worship service also streams live on its Facebook page. www.fpcgso.com or 336-288-5177.

First Baptist Church Greensboro at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. is having masked and distant in-person services and livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers in person and live-streamed Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and virtual midweek services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.

First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St. in Greensboro is hosting worship services in-person and streaming via Facebook (@fccgreensboro) at 10 a.m. Sundays. Mask wearing is optional; strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people. 336-273-4725.

First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos.

First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro: 9 a.m. Sundays, Rejoice! service in Mullin Life Center; 10 a.m. Sundays, Faith Formation groups; 11 a.m. traditional service in sanctuary. fpcgreensboro.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church of Winston-Salem is livestreaming at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and www.firstwaughtown.org. Click on the virtual messages link on the homepage.

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown holds in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.gatecitybaptist.org/in-person-worship.

Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 Washington St., Greensboro, is meeting in-person at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Communion service is every third Sunday during service. COVID-19 protocol is followed.

Guilford College United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them online for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays or any time, at guilfordcollegeumc.org. 336-292-5833, Ext. 18.

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive in Greensboro has evolved its worship into two sanctuary services on Sunday morning: 9 a.m. casual worship and 11 a.m. traditional worship. Services are also live-streamed at guilfordpark.org via YouTube. A weekly worship by phone is available by dialing 336-280-0430. Information: 336-288-5452.

Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live. huccsecretary@northstate.net.

Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Services are in-person and online at www.holmesgrovechurch.org and facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro - Sundays: 9 a.m. indoor and outdoor worship on the Terrace and 11 a.m. indoor worship. Mondays: Noonday prayer via Facebook page. Wednesdays: Cultivating Peace and Compassion via Zoom. Thursdays: Prayer at noon via Zoom. Wednesday night suppers to go (sign up by Monday at www.holy-trinity.com).

Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Call 336-508-5747 for the audio sermon of the day. Or join Facebook Live at www.facebook/Samuel A. Moore or www.facebook/Jackson United Methodist Church. To join weekly dial-in services for Sunday school, at 9 a.m., call 701-802-5330, password 4549633#; for Wednesday Bible study, at 11 a.m., call 701-803-5173, password 5152279#; or for Thursday book study, at noon and 7 p.m., call 516-253-3405.

Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 1-646-876-9923, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.

Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has three campuses. https://mercyhillchurch.com.

Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.

Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.

New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.

Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.

Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.

Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shiloh Baptist Church has live worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Or view the worship service via facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58 or on You Tube: Shiloh Baptist Church Greensboro NC. Weekly Bible study is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For further information about weekly activities, call 336-272-1166.

St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.

St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.

St. John's Anglican Church offers virtual spiritual communion services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on "Videos" on the left side of the Facebook page. For those desiring to come to the 10 a.m. service, all efforts are practiced to maintain a safe environment. The church is at 6722 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Holy Communion is offered by intinction (priest dipping the wafer in the wine and placing in the mouth) or for those desiring, offering the wafer host only. Fellowship time is held after the service on the first and third Sundays.

St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 11 a.m. Sundays and on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Sunday school is offered over Zoom. info@stumc.org or www.stumc.org/calendar.

The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.

Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.

Unitarian Universalists in Covenant holds its 11 a.m. Sunday services on Zoom. www.facebook.com/UUGreensboro.

Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.

West Market Street United Methodist Church offers in-person, modern worship at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and traditional worship at 11 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. These services are also live streaming on Facebook and the church website, westmarketchurch.org, at these times. The 11 a.m. traditional service is on the radio as well at WPET 950 AM or 92.7 FM. Information: 336-275-4587 or P.O. Box 870, Greensboro, NC 27402.

ONGOING

Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.

Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.

Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.

Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.

Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. 336-897-0068.

Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.

Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.

Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.

Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.

Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com

Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, began Oct. 12, Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville. Dinner served. Child care available. Freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. Will meet for next 12 months. 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.

Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren's faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.

Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.

Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.

Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851

Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.

Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport

Free Coffee Friday: 6:45-8 a.m., Shepherd Church of Greensboro, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro. Church members will serve free coffee to motorists in their vehicle.

Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.

Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.

Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. second Saturdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Church provides transportation to and from the Interactive Resource Center if needed. 336-299-9643.

Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.

Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro. 336-273-6658.

Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. 336-273-4536.

Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.

Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.

Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.

Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.

Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River's Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. March 7: Minister Demond Holly and others. 336-816-0807.

GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.

GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.

GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.

High Point University's Weekly Chapel Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Open to the public.

Holy Infant Catholic Church "Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults," RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.

InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.

Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October – May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.

Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.

Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.

Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.

Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.

Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.

Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.

Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.

Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.

SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. All are welcome to the group's far-ranging discussions. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.

Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.

Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi's commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.

Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.

Summer Camps: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Music Camp, Kids Disciple Club, Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School. fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps.

Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six-eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.

Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.

Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women's fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.

Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.