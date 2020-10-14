North Carolina pastor dies of COVID-19 after a life spent saving souls, brother says

Wade Danner touched thousands of souls in his decades as a pastor in the Carolinas and other states, his younger brother Gaither said Wednesday.

"'What I can do, I do for Christ,'" Gaither Danner recalled his brother telling him over the years. "And he done it for God until his last breath."

Wade McArthur Danner, chief apostle of Pentecostal House of Praise in Hickory, died on Friday at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, according to his obituary. He was 67.

Gaither Danner said his brother died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Leading radio, TV and prison ministries over the decades, Wade Danner was always "full blast for God," Gaither Danner said. Even when he needed new kidneys several years ago and more recently when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, his brother said.

"His kidney transplant didn't stop him," Gaither Danner, 64, of Newton said. "COVID-19 didn't stop him."

"Wade, slow down," Gaither Danner recalled telling his brother after the transplants.

"If I die for Jesus, that's what I do," he said his brother replied.

Ministry a family calling