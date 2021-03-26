Passover in a pandemic: Jewish families in Triad find ways to celebrate virtually as if they were side by side

At the Passover seder, the youngest in the room is given the chance to ask "The Four Questions," including "Why is this night different from all other nights?"
Rabbi Mark Cohn of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem was the youngest of four siblings in his family and always ended up being the youngest at the dinner table.
"It was well into my college years before there were grandchildren in the family," he said and laughed.
The major Jewish holiday, also called Pesach, celebrates and remembers the Jews' exodus from Egypt as slaves and the plagues resulting from Pharaoh's initial refusal to free them.
"Every year, without fail, no matter where I am for a seder, something mystical and strange happens," said Yolanda Michelle Hairston, who attended Beth David Synagogue and now lives in Netanya, Israel. "At a second-night seder with my friends, the Koffs, their front door blew open when it was time to symbolically let the Prophet Elijah in. Another year, my father was leading us in song, and we could hear 'someone' echoing him somehow."
While in the Dominican Republic during Passover, a rainbow appeared outside her room each morning at the same time.
"I look forward to Pesach every year to be with family and friends, to recall history, and to see how God will touch my life and the holiday with a nice, strange twist to remind me to believe in the unexplainable and that miracles great and small happen all around me all the time.
"I’m looking forward to an emotional, mystical experience this year after losing my beloved grandmother, Nora," she said.
Uniting families across generations, the Passover service and ceremonial meal is one of the most celebrated on the Jewish calendar.
Even in the midst of a pandemic.
At Elon University last year, as COVID-19 began to spread and disrupted lives and institutions shortly before Passover, the Jewish student leaders pulled off a shortened, socially-distanced in-person seder full of meaning despite adaptions.
"I kept thinking, 'How is this Passover different from other Passovers?' " said Betsy Polk, director of Jewish life at the university, in light of the changes. "And yet it wasn't, because we held onto all the traditions."
In Jewish homes across the Triad starting Saturday at sundown, those traditions will continue through song and games, storytelling and interaction, good foods and symbolic bitter foods — even through Zoom.
As they discover new ways to continue the tradition they also cling to memories of the past, such as dining room tables beautifully set with grandmother's best linens and china and silver, or the inevitable laughter often echoing throughout the rooms through the night from people no longer here.
"Seders might have some variation but we’re all telling the 'same story' at the same time and all eating matzo and bitter herbs, among other things," said Risa Hanau, a clinical social worker, who lived outside Philadelphia growing up.
The tradition in Hanau's family was to invite non-Jews. She and her sister brought along a different non-Jewish friend each year. One year, her father invited an African American evangelical minister with whom he worked — who returned every year.
Neither of her parents had much formal religious schooling. They used the Haggadah, or special Passover text with rituals, songs and parables, that Maxwell House Coffee mass produced and handed out each year.
“I think it started with a bit of an intimidation on their part — it’s more comfortable if you have people who aren’t aware of the traditions,” Hanau said of her parents inviting non-Jews. “They aren’t as apt to say, 'That’s not how you pronounce that word in Hebrew.'
"It was a wonderful way for them to take pride in what they could do while exposing people to something that they might not otherwise get to see or be a part of," Hanau said.
The Passover story dates to the Israelites fleeing Egypt, leaving no time for the dough on bread to rise. So for thousands of years Jews have, over the observance, instead eaten matzo (also matza or matzah), which is thin, cracker-like and made from one of five grains mentioned in the Torah, known as the laws given to Moses. During the eight days of Passover, matzo is eaten in place of bread.
Polk now makes her grandmother Jeannette Sachs' recipe for fried matzo. Sachs died in 2012.
"I'm sure I've simplified her recipe to the point that she might not appreciate," Polk said, then laughed and added that her grandmother actually was a very practical woman, "so she might not mind."
Ilana Pipan Israel's grandparents — the late Archie and Adelaide Israel of Greensboro — always felt it was important to gather with family and friends.
"They wanted to make sure that everyone had a place to go," said Israel, who now lives in Michigan.
Israel's virtual table this year includes an aunt and uncle in France and other family and friends who are spread out over several states. Last year they also gathered on Zoom as if they were sitting side by side.
"It didn’t limit us to the bounds of one house," Israel said. "It let more people come to the table."
The centerpiece of the meal is the seder plate, which is made up of symbolic foods representing thousands of years of history — including salt water, a reminder of the tears slaves shed in Egypt, and charoset, a mixture of walnuts, apples and wine, which symbolizes optimism.
Mitchel Sommers will pull out a piece of green ornate china this year that he won in religious class for his drawing of the family's Passover meal in 1962 — the same year his grandfather returned from a trip by ship to Europe after finding two of his brothers who'd been separated after the Holocaust.
"From that day on — from when I was 10 — that was the seder plate we used," said Sommers, the cantorial soloist at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.
He plans to pass it down to his daughter.
Rabbi Yosef Plotkin of the Greensboro Chabad remembers spending a Passover in the Ukraine in the former Soviet Union in 1997 that brought the story to life.
Plotkin was 17 and was sent as a volunteer with another student rabbi to a small rural town without a synagogue. More than 100 Ukrainians — most of whom had never been to a seder because religion was outlawed during the Soviet era — showed up.
"The grandparents had tears in their eyes because they saw their grandchildren participating in a seder that they thought would never happen," Plotkin said. "The grandchildren were so excited that they were able to carry on the traditions that their grandparents and great-grandparents had for so many years."
Crossing the Red Sea transformed the Israelites from a tribe into a people, according to the faithful. So especially while gathered this night, Jews think about what they can do, as a people together, to transform the world. They were given a list of commandments on Mount Sinai. A big part of the night centers on the continued fight for oppressed people everywhere, Cohn said.
"Our freedom isn’t just, you can do whatever," Cohn said of the commandments. "That means a lifetime of responsibility."
There is also a ritual where someone hides the afikomen, which is a piece of matzo that is broken and covered, representing the brokenness of the world. Usually finding it is a game for the children.
Cohn told his congregation in preparation for this year's observance that he had hidden the afikomen in three places around Winston-Salem, and he gave them clues: A school for African Americans funded by a Jewish philanthropist from Chicago about 90 years ago (the former Atkins High School); a location downtown that marks a very critical moment in the civil rights movement (Kress lunch counter sit-ins); and a brand new food co-op serving a food desert (SHARE on the northern end of Peters Creek Parkway).
Each speaks to responsibility, ways of seeking justice for others and involvement.
"Another way of thinking about what Passover means in our own era," Cohn said.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.