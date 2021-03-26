Passover in a pandemic: Jewish families in Triad find ways to celebrate virtually as if they were side by side

At the Passover seder, the youngest in the room is given the chance to ask "The Four Questions," including "Why is this night different from all other nights?"

Rabbi Mark Cohn of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem was the youngest of four siblings in his family and always ended up being the youngest at the dinner table.

"It was well into my college years before there were grandchildren in the family," he said and laughed.

The major Jewish holiday, also called Pesach, celebrates and remembers the Jews' exodus from Egypt as slaves and the plagues resulting from Pharaoh's initial refusal to free them.

"Every year, without fail, no matter where I am for a seder, something mystical and strange happens," said Yolanda Michelle Hairston, who attended Beth David Synagogue and now lives in Netanya, Israel. "At a second-night seder with my friends, the Koffs, their front door blew open when it was time to symbolically let the Prophet Elijah in. Another year, my father was leading us in song, and we could hear 'someone' echoing him somehow."

While in the Dominican Republic during Passover, a rainbow appeared outside her room each morning at the same time.