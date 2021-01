A construction worker finishes off a corner of the roof system on the new fellowship hall at Mount Pisgah Church on Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro on Monday. The new building is expected to be complete by the end of May and open for use in June, according to the Rev. Jeff Johnsen, senior pastor. The new 7,000-square-foot building also will be used for worship services and triples the size of the current fellowship hall.