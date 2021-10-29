Religion in our community: Upcoming events and service times

OCT. 29
Coat Collection: Through Nov. 3, Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. All sizes, new or in good repair. Coats may be dropped off in the church’s front lobby, on Sundays and most weekdays. Donated coats, blankets and school supplies will be distributed Nov. 6 at the Northwood Community Center Fall Festival, set for noon to 3 p.m. at the Northwood Community Center, 2409 Ambassador Court in High Point.
Pumpkin Patch: 1-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, Centerfield United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All proceeds support the Centerfield youth.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m., Grays Chapel United Methodist Church, 5056 N.C. 22, Franklinville. 336-824-2463.
OCT. 30
Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Wear costumes.
Trunk Or Treat: 4-6 p.m., Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Wear costume, walk through decorated cars and get candy. 336-993-2625 or www.shadygrove.net.
Homecoming Pop Up Shop: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bethel AME Youth Department, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Support local and small businesses. Food and desserts will be sold. Wear mask. 336-273-5268.
OCT. 31
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-674-0022.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 2 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Lasts until 100 bags are distributed.
NOV. 6
Surviving the Holidays: 3-5 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem. Register by Nov. 1. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org. $5; pay on arrival. www.griefshare.org/holidays.
NOV. 7
Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. In-person and Zoom. Register by Nov. 1. Call 336-665-1944 or visit cbc-gso.org. $5; pay on arrival. www.griefshare.org/holidays.
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry. info@stumc.org.
NOV. 12
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Chicken pie and sides. Dine-in. Masks required. 336-475-3365
NOV. 13
Holmes Grove United Methodist Church Celebrates 147th Anniversary: 1 p.m. Visit the Holmes Grove Cemetery, on the grounds of the old church, off Sharp Road. Will lift up the names of those buried there. Arrive at 12:30 p.m. for parking. Celebration continues at 4 p.m. with bonfire, storytelling, fun, music and fellowship. Morning worship service, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 14, Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Prayers, song and praise. holmesgroveis4u@gmail.com.
NOV. 17
Community Food Pantry: 1:30-3 p.m., Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road, Greensboro. Walk-up, drive-thru COVID-19 safe event. Wear a mask.
NOV. 20
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group Second Chance Bluegrass. Love offering only. Coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
Breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Dine-in. Masks required. 336-475-3365.
NOV. 21
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands. info@stumc.org.