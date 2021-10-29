Religion in our community: Upcoming events and service times

OCT. 29

Coat Collection: Through Nov. 3, Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. All sizes, new or in good repair. Coats may be dropped off in the church’s front lobby, on Sundays and most weekdays. Donated coats, blankets and school supplies will be distributed Nov. 6 at the Northwood Community Center Fall Festival, set for noon to 3 p.m. at the Northwood Community Center, 2409 Ambassador Court in High Point.