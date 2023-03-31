APRIL 1
Chicken Pie Supper: 5-8 p.m., Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Adults, $10; children 10 and younger, $7. Take-outs available also. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 336-621-1385.
Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Forge Church, 2116 McKnight Mill Road, Greensboro. Free community event with hot dogs, bounce houses, games and treats.
The King’s Heralds Gospel Quartet Concert: 7 p.m., Greensboro Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1320 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. Music for sale and a free light supper afterwards. All are welcome. https://khqofficial.org/.
APRIL 2
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
Palm Sunday: 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
God So Loved the World—A service of music and reflections for Holy Week: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Chancel Choir will perform. Donations will be received in support of the Chancel Choir Music Ministry.
April 3
Holy Week Monday Worship Service: 7 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro. Reverend Steve Allen preaches. Masks required. 336-272-1166.
APRIL 6
Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
Maundy Thursday: noon, Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
APRIL 7
Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
Good Friday: 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
APRIL 8
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-noon, Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Easter story, egg hunt, games, prizes and pizza lunch. 336-621-1385.
APRIL 9
Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
Easter Service: 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
APRIL 15
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director’s Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.