Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 21

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

JAN. 25

Free Food Boxes: 12:30-2 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The food is furnished by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.

JAN. 28

Desire Worship: 6 p.m., Kress Building, 212 S. Elm St., third floor. faithfireworldwide.com.

JAN. 29

A Service of Inspiration Honoring the Words of Martin Luther King Jr.: 4 p.m., Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro. A diverse group of ages, race and stages of life from the church's congregation will read King’s 1963 “Letter From A Birmingham Jail” plus the “Call for Unity” letter from eight Alabama clergymen which prompted it. Special music and prayers also. Childcare will be provided. www.guilfordpark.org or 336-288-5452.

FEB. 11

10th Annual Birthday Concert Robert W. Brewer: 7 p.m., Greensboro College, Finch Chapel. Featuring Dr. Brewer and the Disappointments. Accepting nonperishable food and donations. All proceeds will benefit the Spartan Open Pantry. www.rwbrewer.bandcamp.com.

FEB. 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director's Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

FEB. 25

Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.

Annual New Orleans Style Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pre-orders are highly recommended; call 336-299-8663. Cost is $10 per order for a 20 ounces container.

Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.