Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MAY 13

An Evening with C.S. Lewis: 7 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. One-man show, a Q&A and a reception. Call 336-884-2204 or register at www.wesleymemorial.org to get complimentary tickets. Sponsored by the Victoria Qubein Fund.

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, desserts, drinks. 336-475-33653.

MAY 14

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Prayer topic is violent crimes. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Their famous desserts are back. www.moriahumc.org.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $2; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. 336-706-9861.

Job Fair: noon-4 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Drive, High Point. With NCWorks, YWCA, Job Corps, Oak Street Health. 336-297-9444, Ext. 256.

MAY 15

Homecoming: 11 a.m., Low’s Lutheran Church, 2136 N.C. 61, Liberty. Will celebrate 250 years of ministry. Covered dish meal follows. Guest pastor: the Rev. Tim Smith, bishop of the North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The celebration was postponed from last May due to COVID-19. Low’s was founded in 1771. lowslutheranchurch@gmail.com.

MAY 18

Chicken & Fixins: 5:30-7 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Student ministry fundraiser. Dine-in and take-out. Tickets are $10 and are available in the church office. Menu: Barbecue chicken, slaw (barbecue or regular), baked beans, rolls, dessert, tea and lemonade.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Director’s Trio to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

Free Outdoor Food and Clothes Giveaway: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise, 612 Norwalk St., Greensboro. Reinvent your wardrobe for summer and winter. With the church’s Hallelujah Boutique Outreach Ministry. 336-294-2628.

MAY 22

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also June 26 and July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Brief walking tour then assemble at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro for a conversation with longtime residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Carter will lead a tour of the historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.