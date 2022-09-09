Religion in our community: Upcoming events

SEPT. 9

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.

SEPT. 10

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., New Millennium Christian Center, 8 Dundas Circle, Greensboro. Will pray for healing and the economy. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Grace Lutheran Church’s 125th Anniversary Banquet: 4-7 p.m., Ebenezer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro. 336-253-1817 or Elderdlrichardson@yahoo.com.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road, Greensboro.

Art Sale for Alzheimer’s Association: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Honors the late Mary Elizabeth Wright — a mother, artist and Alzheimer’s victim. Her paintings along with prints and other artwork will be sold for donations in any amount to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Guilford County, set for 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $2; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Pre-order pies by noon Sept. 9. 336-706-9861.

200th Anniversary: 10:30 a.m., Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.muirschapelumc.com.

SEPT. 11

36th Annual Prayer & Life Clinic: Sept. 11-15, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Prayer, gospel music, workshops and worship services. In-person and virtual. Focus is on intercessory prayer. Register: www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/2022PrayerClinic. 336-601-0228.

SEPT. 12

Interdenominational Bible Study: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 12-26, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Topic: David — Developing a Heart for God. Register: contact Cynthia Reddick at creddick@wesleymemorial.org or 336-884-2204.

Interfaith Service: 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, 5603 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Free and open to the public. Part of the Greensboro Pride Festival events. 336-365-5429.

SEPT. 15

Cuba Study Seminar Cultural Immersion Tour Sponsored by Peace United Church of Christ: Feb. 10-19, various locations across Cuba. Application due by Sept. 15. The Rev. Tom Warren, ucccubastudy@gmail.com.

SEPT. 16

Searching for Certainty — Archeological Evidences of the Origins of Earth and Life: 6-8 p.m., also 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, American Legion Cone Post 386, 1206 American Legion St., Greensboro. Meal included on Sept. 17. Free. Speaker is Garry Hill, an instructor at the Nashville School of Preaching in Nashville, Tenn. With Wendover Avenue Church of Christ. 336-457-1095 or 4wendovercoc@gmail.com.

SEPT. 17

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Brunswick Stew: 3 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Stew available for pick up starting at 3 p.m. $8/quart. 336-674-2941.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Also, omelets and hashbrown casserole. 336-475-3365.

SEPT. 18

Floor Dedication Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael Lutheran Church, 100 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Replaces flooring that was more than 50 years old. Guest speakers are Caleb and Mandolyn Crotts who minister to children in Nigeria.

SEPT. 21

Launch of Small Groups: 6:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Beginning Sept. 21 a variety of small groups will start at the church. Small groups include GriefShare, DivorceCare and Disciple 1. Also, the church will offer a Senior Pastor Bible Study — The Book of Acts: Living the Spirit-Filled Life, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Warm continental breakfast at the 9:30 a.m. session; evening meal precedes the 6:45 p.m. session. Register: call 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

SEPT. 24

Generational Wealth — Building Our Future and Leaving A Legacy: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Workshop presenter: Holmes Grove Church first lady Carissa Graves Henry. Henry is a financial adviser, accountant/tax specialist, a real estate investor, a former Alamance Community College instructor and previously worked for NASA. Program and lunch. RSVP by Sept. 19. 336-272-6302 or www.holmesgrovechurch.org/event-registration.

SEPT. 26

Film Screening, “The Story of Plastic”: 6:30 p.m., Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church, 706 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Details the current global plastic pollution crisis. RSVP: email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com. Those who cannot attend the screening but would like to learn more about possible local initiatives on plastic pollution should email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com as well.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. Will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

Covenant Church’s 15th Annual Holiday Market & Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Outside, rain or shine. With 40 local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items. Photo opportunities including Santa and Grinch visits throughout the day. Free admission, parking and spiced cider. Benefits church’s youth missions. 336-841-3242 or https://tinyurl.com/HolidayMarket2022.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register: chosen-gen.org.

OCT. 30

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum. Stars Tye Tribett with special guest Le’Andria Johnson. Also, a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir featuring Victor Solomon. $29.50-$49.50. Ticketmaster.com.