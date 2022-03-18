Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MARCH 19

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Down East Boys perform. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. All you can eat. Masks required. 336-475-3365.

MARCH 20

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Purple Sunday: 4 p.m. Free virtual program with the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Alzheimer’s Association. Raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Register. www.amecps2.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 23

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. With Chris Dederer, organist. 336-884-2204.

Buffalo Academy Open House: 5-6 p.m., 803 16th St., Greensboro. New Christian school for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Opens in the fall. With Buffalo Presbyterian Church. 336-278-1756.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon Wednesdays, through April 13, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Hosted by Guilford West Missional Network. Also at www.youtube.com/c/muirschapel.

MARCH 26

Chicken Pie Supper: 5-8 p.m., Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Chicken pie, green beans, slaw, roll, dessert and beverage. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children, $6. 336-621-1385.

APRIL 3

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry.

APRIL 6

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Hosted by Guilford West Missional Network. Also at www.youtube.com/c/muirschapel.

APRIL 8

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 6-8 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For third to fifth graders. $5 per person pizza for dinner. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

APRIL 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Life Community Church, 4900 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown. Will pray for businesses. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

APRIL 10

We Would See Jesus: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Music and reflections for Holy Week. With the Chancel Choir, conducted by Alice Ann Johnson and accompanied by Susan Bates, organ; Sarah Womack, violin; and Andrew Baten, cello. Free. Donations accepted to support music ministry. 336-292-3360.

Easter Eggstravaganza: 3-5 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Family event. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

APRIL 11

Holy Week Lunch Hour Prayer: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., also April 12-April 16, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

APRIL 14

Maundy Thursday: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Worship service of foot/hand washing and stripping of the alter. Also on Facebook Live.

APRIL 17

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands Ministry, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Spartan Open Pantry.

April 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

APRIL 30

Wesley Women Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Rummage and hot dog sale. A variety of items will be available. www.wesleymemorial.org.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.