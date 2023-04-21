APRIL 22

Yard and Crafts Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lee’s Chapel Road, Greensboro. Rain date April 29, same times. Hot dogs and drinks available for purchase starting at 10 a.m.

Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, The Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Rain date is noon to 4 p.m. April 23. More than three dozen types of plants, everything from perennials and annuals to ground covers, herbs and vegetables will be sold. Some plants are ready to transplant now, and some can continue growing first. Proceeds benefit the church’s various ministries.

APRIL 23

Earth Day Celebration: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro. Free event with exhibits, food, music, tours of their Habitat Refugium garden and other activities.

APRIL 26

The Sacred Depth of Nature Soup & Study Program: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 10, Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Will focus on Ursula Goodenough’s book. Led by the Rev. Jay Abernathy, Unitarian Universalist minister. Looks at the impact of science on our understanding of religion and God. 336-299-8663.

Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Until all the food is gone. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

APRIL 30

Post-COVID Cuba—Land of Tears and Tenacity: 12:30 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. A PowerPoint presentation report from recent United Church of Christ Cuba Study Seminar group trip. 336-299-8663.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer: 11:50 a.m., Phil G. McDonald Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro.

High Point’s Human Relations Commission Hosts Multi-Faith National Day of Prayer Event: 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., High Point Public Library Arts & Education Plaza, 901 N. Main St. Free. 336-883-3124.

MAY 6

Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Games, inflatables, food, silent auction and more. Ticketed activities starting at $1. Proceeds to benefit summer missions trips for youth. 336-841-3242.

MAY 13

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

MAY 20

Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Montgomery Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.