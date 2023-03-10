MARCH 10

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.

MARCH 11

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon March 10. 336-706-9861.

This event has been cancelled—King’s Heralds Quartet Concert: 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1320 Fleming Road, Greensboro.

MARCH 14

The Church of God in Christ 33rd Annual Winston-Salem District Meeting within the Greater North Carolina Jurisdiction: 7 p.m. March 14-16, Wells Memorial COGIC, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Also online. Featured speakers include COGIC Greater North Carolina Jurisdictional Prelate, Bishop LeRoy Jackson Woolard, on March 14; Women’s Night, Winston-Salem district missionary, Wanda White, on March 15; and Official Night, Winston-Salem district superintendent, Herman G. Platt, on March 16. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

MARCH 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Covenant. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

MARCH 29

Free Food Boxes: 12:30-2 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

APRIL 1

Chicken Pie Supper: 5-8 p.m., Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Adults, $10; children 10 and younger, $7. Take-outs available also. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 336-621-1385.

APRIL 2

Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

APRIL 6

Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

APRIL 7

Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

APRIL 8

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

APRIL 9

Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.