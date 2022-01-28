Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 28
The Issachar Conference 2022: 7 p.m., also 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Center City Church, 421 W. Smith St., Greensboro. Local and national speakers planned. www.chancewalters.org.
FEB. 9
GriefShare: 9:45 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Feb. 9-May 18, Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. $20, includes workbook. Lead facilitator: Beth Coleman. Register. 336-665-1944. www.griefshare.org.
FEB. 19
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
FEB. 20
Bible Detectives: 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20-March 20, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at www.wesleymemorial.org/kids.
FEB. 26
“The Talk” with Ellen Martin: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service. Register at www.wesleymemorial.org/kids.
Annual Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Taking pre-orders now. 336-299-8663.
MAY 5
National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.