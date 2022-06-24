Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JUNE 25

Free Outdoor Gospel Concert: 4-6 p.m., Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Will showcase local gospel groups and what participants learned in the church’s vacation bible school, held June 22-24. 336-272-6302.

JUNE 26

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

JUNE 29

Vespers: 6 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JULY 6

Head of the Ramallah Friends School Speaks: 7 p.m., Jamestown Friends Meeting, 509 Guilford Road, Jamestown. Rania Maayeh, head of the Ramallah Friends School, a pre-K through 12th grades co-educational Quaker school in Ramallah, Palestine, will speak about the work of her school, its role in fostering Palestinian leadership imbued with Quaker values, and the challenges of operating a school under the present political situation in the Middle East. Fellowship follows. Free. 336-292-7316.

JULY 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., First Christian Church, 1120 N. Main St., Kernersville. Will pray for leaders. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan: noon-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Collecting medical supplies for the people of Cuba designed to educate about and challenge the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba. 931-267-2836.

JULY 16

Mental Health Matters: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bethel A.M.E., 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. Register by July 8. Celebrate National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. Caitlin Graham, 984-800-4960 or caitlingraham.ncapri@gmail.com.

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is C.J. and Calyn Shetley. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.