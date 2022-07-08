Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JULY 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., First Christian Church, 1120 N. Main St., Kernersville. Will pray for leaders. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan: noon-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Caravan collecting medical supplies for the people of Cuba designed to educate about and challenge the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba. Light lunch included. Executive director of Pastors for Peace, Gail Walker, will talk on the destructive power of U.S. economic sanctions on Cuba which have been in place for more than 60 years. Noor Ghazi, professor in practice at UNC-Chapel Hill, will talk about how over the past 20 years economic sanctions have negatively impacted her homeland of Iraq. Associate director for Pastors for Peace, the Rev. Dorlimar Lebron, will give an update on the caravan. 931-267-2836.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Desserts too. www.moria humc.org.

JULY 12

Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. In Guilford D. With Second Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Make appointment at tinyurl.com/2mt44z8s.

JULY 16Mental Health Matters: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bethel A.M.E., 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. Register by July 8. Celebrate National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. Caitlin Graham, 984-800-4960 or caitlingraham.ncapri@gmail.com.

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is C. J. and Calyn Shetley. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Annual Women’s Conference: July 16-17, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The Pretty in Pearls Luncheon is from noon to 3 p.m. July 16. Call 336-272-6564 by July 10 to register. Casual dress accented with pearls. Sunday sanctuary services, 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 17. White attire with rainbow accents. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org and www.facebook.com/wellsmemorialcogic.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

JULY 18

Adult Vacation Bible School: 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18-21, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Register. 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

Vacation Bible School: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Celebrating God’s greatness. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org/vbs.

Vacation Bible School: 6-8:30 p.m. July 18-23, Hines Chapel, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. 336-621-1385.

JULY 24

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire: 6:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

JULY 27

Free Food Box Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Food will be distributed until all food is gone. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. TAccepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. The church will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.