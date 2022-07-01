Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JULY 3

Patriotic Service: 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JULY 6

Head of the Ramallah Friends School Speaks: 7 p.m., Jamestown Friends Meeting, 509 Guilford Road, Jamestown. Rania Maayeh, the head of the Ramallah Friends School, a pre-K through 12th grade co-educational Quaker school in Ramallah, Palestine, will speak about the work of her school, its role in fostering Palestinian leadership imbued with Quaker values, and the challenges of operating a school under the present political situation in the Middle East. Fellowship follows. Free. 336-292-7316.

Vespers: 6 p.m. July 6-27, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation, anointing with oil and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JULY 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., First Christian Church, 1120 N. Main St., Kernersville. Will pray for leaders. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan: noon-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Caravan collecting medical supplies for the people of Cuba designed to educate about and challenge the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba. Light lunch included. Executive director of Pastors for Peace, Gail Walker, will talk on the destructive power of U.S. economic sanctions on Cuba which have been in place for more than 60 years. Noor Ghazi, professor in practice at UNC-Chapel Hill, will talk about how over the past 20 years economic sanctions have negatively impacted her homeland of Iraq. Associate director for Pastors for Peace, the Rev. Dorlimar Lebron, will give an update on the caravan. 931-267-2836.

JULY 16

Mental Health Matters: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bethel A.M.E., 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. Register by July 8. Celebrate National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. Caitlin Graham, 984-800-4960 or caitlingraham.ncapri@gmail.com.

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is C.J. and Calyn Shetley. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

JULY 18

Adult Vacation Bible School: 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18-21, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Register. 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

Vacation Bible School: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Celebrating God’s greatness. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org/vbs.

JULY 24

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire: 6:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

AUG. 13

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., LeBauer Park, Greensboro. With True Worship Center. Will pray for law enforcement. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.