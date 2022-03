Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MARCH 16

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. With Susan Bates, organist. 336-884-2204.

Buffalo Academy Open House: 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, through March 30, 803 16th St., Greensboro. New Christian school for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Opens in the fall. With Buffalo Presbyterian Church. 336-278-1756.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon Wednesdays, through April 13, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Hosted by Guilford West Missional Network. Also at www.youtube.com/c/muirschapel.

MARCH 19

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Down East Boys perform. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. All you can eat. Masks required. 336-475-3365.