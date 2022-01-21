Religion in our community: Upcoming events

Jan. 22
Triad Eklessia Prophetic Gathering and Roundtable: 9 a.m.-noon, Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Theme: A prophetic plumb line in perilous times. www.bfcword.org.
Jan. 26
Free Food Boxes Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. To participate, drive to the church’s back entrance, get in line and then open your vehicle’s trunk. 336-272-6564.
Jan. 27
The Issachar Conference 2022: 7 p.m., also 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Center City Church, 421 W. Smith St., Greensboro. Local and national speakers planned. www.chancewalters.org.
Feb. 9
GriefShare: 9:45 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Feb. 9-May 18, Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. $20, includes workbook. Lead facilitator: Beth Coleman. Register. 336-665-1944 or www.griefshare.org.
Feb. 20
Bible Detectives: 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20-March 20, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Register at www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
Feb. 26
“The Talk” with Ellen Martin: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality with their children. Will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service. Register at www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
Annual Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Taking pre-orders now. 336-299-8663.
April 29
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
May 5
National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.