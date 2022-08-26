Religion in our community: Upcoming events

SEPT. 7

Vespers: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7-28, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation, anointing with oil and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

SEPT. 10

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., New Millennium Christian Center, 8 Dundas Circle, Greensboro. Will pray for healing and the economy. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Grace Lutheran Church’s 125th Anniversary Banquet: 4-7 p.m., Ebenezer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro. 336-253-1817 or Elderdlrichardson@yahoo.com.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. www.moriahumc.org.

Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road, Greensboro.

SEPT. 11

36th Annual Prayer & Life Clinic: Sept. 11-15, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Prayer, gospel music, workshops and worship services. In-person and virtual. Focus is on intercessory prayer. Register. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/2022PrayerClinic or 336-601-0228.

SEPT. 12

Interdenominational Bible Study: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 12-26, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Topic: David — Developing a Heart for God. To register, contact Cynthia Reddick at creddick@wesleymemorial.org or 336-884-2204.

SEPT. 15

Cuba Study Seminar Cultural Immersion Tour Sponsored by Peace United Church of Christ: Feb. 10-19, various locations across Cuba. Application due by Sept. 15. The Rev. Tom Warren, ucccubastudy@gmail.com.

SEPT. 17

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Brunswick Stew: 3 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Stew available for pick up starting at 3 p.m. $8 a quart. 336-674-2941.

SEPT. 21

Launch of Small Groups: 6:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Variety of small groups will start at the church. Small groups include GriefShare, DivorceCare and Disciple 1. Also, the church will offer a Senior Pastor Bible Study — The Book of Acts: Living the Spirit-Filled Life — from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Warm continental breakfast at the 9:30 a.m. session; evening meal precedes the 6:45 p.m. session. Register: 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. Will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers Stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register: chosen-gen.org.