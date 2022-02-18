Religion in our community: Upcoming events

FEB. 19
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
FEB. 20
Bible Detectives: 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20-March 20, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Register at www.wesleymemorial.org/kids.
FEB. 26
“The Talk” with Ellen Martin: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children. Will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service. Register at www.wesleymemorial.org/kids.
Annual Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Taking pre-orders now. 336-299-8663.
MARCH 1
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:15-6:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Wesley 100 is sponsoring its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. Tickets can be purchased at the church office or the day of the event. Adults, $6. Children 11 and younger eat free. 336-884-2204.
MARCH 2
Ash Wednesday: noon and 6 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Will include the imposition of ashes. No Wednesday dinner, Vespers or Bible studies. 336-884-2204.
MARCH 6
Blood Drive: noon-4 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Make appointment. 800-733-2767.
MARCH 9
Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.
MARCH 12
Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Will pray for schools. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.
MAY 5
National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.