Religion in our community: Upcoming events

OCT. 7

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pork loin, pineapple casserole, slaw, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

Car Cruise-In: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. All classic cars welcome. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and desserts available for purchase. With ntertainment by Uncle Benny and a 50/50 drawing. Donations will benefit local missions.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Pre-order pies by noon Oct. 7. 336-706-9861.

Fish Fry: noon-3 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Plates are $12. Organized by the men’s department. Also, the Men’s Day Service featuring the Men’s Chorus, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9, in the sanctuary. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmorialcogic.org.

OCT. 9

Music for the Soul: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Concert of sacred and secular music. Dessert buffet offered. Donations will support music ministry. 336-317-2555.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register at chosen-gen.org.

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is The Douglas Band. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St John’s United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Breakfast biscuits, hot dog lunch, bake sale, canned goods, plants, crafts and holiday décor, silent auction, and more. Proceeds to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and Out of the Garden Project.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Also, omelets and hashbrown casserole. 336-475-3365.

OCT. 27

Striving To Be An Ally For Racial Justice: 7-8:30 p.m., Zoom. With Christ United Methodist Church’s United Women in Faith. Guest speaker, Kathy FitzJefferies, will explore barriers that hinder people from serving as an ally for racial justice. FitzJefferies is a licensed school social worker and has worked with youth involved in the juvenile detention and justice system. Register by Oct. 26. www.christgreensboro.org/umw.

OCT. 29

First Presbyterian 31st Annual Fall Fest: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Yard sale, Christmas and everyday crafts, bake sale and silent auction. Brunswick stew is $8 per quart; pre-order at 336-623-3962 or www.fpceden.org/donate. Children’s activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; flu vaccines, 9 a.m.-noon; hot dog lunch with trimmings, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Raffles and more.

Barbecue and Market: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. Produce, books, crafts. Proceeds to support Red Bird Mission.

Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m., Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Wear costumes.

OCT. 30

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum. Stars Tye Tribett with special guest Le’Andria Johnson. Also, N.C. A&T Gospel Choir featuring Victor Solomon. $29.50-$49.50. Ticketmaster.com.







NOV. 6

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Oct. 31. Call 336-665-1944 or email connect@cornerstonesbc.org.







NOV. 13

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Nov. 7. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.

NOV. 19

Brunswick Stew Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. $10 per order for 32 ounces container. To pre-order, call 336-299-8663.